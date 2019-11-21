The Bush Blue Devils built up a 25-point lead at halftime before claiming a 47-15 win over the Sublimity Eagles and being named the 2019 Laurel County Elementary Boys Basketball Champions on Tuesday.
“That was a great start for us in a big game,” said Bush Coach David Cupp. “First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for all he’s done for me, an opportunity to be around young people and make an impact on them in his name. It was a great season, of course, from a win-loss standpoint but my favorite part of it was that even when my best players didn’t score the most points, they still had the same attitude and supported their teammates.”
“I was hoping to see the same fight we saw all season,” said Sublimity Coach Ryan Flynn. “We had three games, despite our loss to Bush, that we came up flat and I felt like we learned from that. Through this tournament, we’ve played some of our best basketball, we’ve shot lights out, we’ve shut teams down.”
The Blue Devils took a quick lead in the first quarter, adding 14 points while holding Sublimity to zero.
Sublimity finally got on the scoreboard with 3:36 left in the second quarter with a shot by Jordan Steele, 17-2.
The Blue Devils added 14 more points in the second quarter to give Bush a 25-point lead heading into halftime, 31-6.
The Blue Devils added 16 more points onto their score in the second half, while allowing the Eagles to add nine points to give Bush the 47-15 win.
“Tonight (Tuesday), we came out and our shots wouldn’t fall,” Flynn said. “I think their height made us change our shots and it’s hard when you’re not used to that height—it’s a challenge. We knew it was going to be a hard game and we had a good game plan but it just didn’t work out in our favor. The one advantage that Bush has over our team and every other team in the county is height. When it comes to athleticism, we’re right there with them.”
Fifth graders Lucas Cupp, Evan Zarate and Brayden Hampton all agreed that Tuesday night’s championship win was important to them, as it was their last game as a Blue Devil.
“This game was huge,” Zarate said. “It was our last time putting on a Bush jersey, we want to make it count, you know. We have a lot of good memories from this school.”
“It was awesome to come out with a back-to-back championship win in my elementary season,” Hampton said. “Being a Bush Blue Devil has been very special to me. ‘Once a Bush Blue Devil, always a Bush Blue Devil.’”
Laurel County Elementary Boys Tournament
At North Laurel High School
Championships
Bush 47, Sublimity 15
Bush 14 17 9 7 47
Sublimity 0 6 4 5 15
Bush (47) – Cam Anderson 2, Jude McWhorter 11, Brayden Hampton 5, Joe Smith 6, Lucas Cupp 1, Evan Zarate 2, Cooper Elza 20.
Sublimity (15) – Jordan Steele 4, Brendon Murphy 2, Caden Bales 3, Kamden Deweese 2, Tucker Johnson 4.
