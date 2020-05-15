The Bush Elementary archery team took fourth place in the 2020 Kentucky NASP State Tournament in the elementary division while Bush Elementary fifth-grader Olivia Barnard took first place in elementary girls.
Though they were not able to attend a live in-person tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams and individuals were still honored by Kentucky NASP through a virtual tournament that took the scores from their recent regional tournament where Bush was named Region 11 champions in the elementary division.
In the virtual state tournament, the Blue Devils finished fourth out of 156 elementary schools in the state with a score of 3,134. Barnard also took first place out of 1,720 elementary girls.
“Obviously, we are thankful to have finished in fourth place as a team and to have Olivia Barnard place first in the elementary female class,” said Bush Elementary archery coach Jason Ivey. “You can ask any coach and they will all answer the same way, but I truly do believe we would have placed even higher (if the in-person tournament had happened). The drive and mentality of these young archers is second to none. We had several that had really improved their shot placement the last few practices we had before our season was canceled. Of course, nerves would have been a factor, but I believe they could have easily conquered their fears and would have risen to the occasion. The KY State NASP Tournament would have been a great experience in dealing with the pressure of day to day life for all archers involved.”
Ivey said that Barnard, who finished with an individual score of 287 to take first place in the elementary girls division, is a tremendous archer who showed out for every tournament.
“Olivia is an amazing archer and without a doubt would have placed on top in her class, no matter the circumstances,” Ivery said. “Olivia is an extraordinary student and young lady. She constantly pushes herself to be a better archer each and every tournament she enters to the point where she out scores most high school archers. Olivia is always willing to lend a hand to her teammates and to her coaches. It was a joy to been able to work with her and we are expecting great things from Olivia as she moves on to NLMS next year. We, as the coaches of the Bush archery team, are extremely proud of not only Olivia, but all of our archers. It is a team sport, and frankly I believe we here at Bush had one of the best.”
With a sudden end to their season, the Bush Elementary coaching staff didn’t have the opportunity to give their students a proper goodbye. Ivey said that on behalf of all the archery coaches at Bush, including himself, Ashley Hensley, Nick Metcalf, James Mullins, he wanted his student-athletes to know that “we have learned more from each and everyone of you, than you could have ever learned from us.”
“We want to thank you for an amazing season and congratulate you for your accomplishments,” he said. “We miss you terribly and hope that everyone is doing well. I know we were not able to have a banquet and for that, I am sorry. You truly deserved it. We would love to be able tell you in person how much working with you has blessed us. You have had a profound impact on our lives and I hope, in some way, we have had an impact on yours. Always remember you are never alone. Your school will always support you, your teachers are always here for you, your coaches are always behind you and the good Lord above will always love you, no matter what. He will never leave nor forsake you. Of that I am sure. God bless.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.