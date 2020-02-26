Over the weekend, local high schools and elementary schools competed in the Region 11 NASP Archery Tournament held at McCreary Central High School with Bush Elementary taking top honors in the elementary category while North Laurel High School archery team took third place in the high school category.
Bush Elementary finished first out of 13 elementary school teams with an overall score of 3,057 with Olivia Barnard placing first in the elementary girls rank, as well as first grade girls rank and overall girls rank with an individual score of 287.
The Blue Devils had five archers to finish in the top 10 in individual rankings.
The Bush Elementary archery team, coached by Ashley Hensley, Jason Ivey, Nick Metcalf and James Mullins, has had another impressive season, placing first in every tournament they have competed in this year for a total of nine first place finishes.
“It’s a standing tradition here at Bush to win region, we are glad to keep the legacy going,” said Ivey. “They were all very excited.”
Bush Elementary is currently ranked fourth in the state and are 113 points away from first place.
“We are going to work extremely hard to bring home that first place finish,” Ivey said.
Also in the elementary category was Camp Ground who finished in third place with an overall score of 2,900 followed by Wyan Pine Grove who finished in fourth place with a score of 2,851.
Hazel Green finished in seventh place (2, 651), London Elementary finished with eighth place (2,632) and Hunter Hills finished in 13th place (2,231).
In the high school category, North Laurel High School archery team took third place with a score of 3,301 behind Knox Central in first place and McCreary Central in second place. The South Laurel High School archery team finished in fifth place over the weekend with a score of 3,268.
South Laurel’s Ryan Henson led the Cardinals with a third place high school boys ranking out of 100 archers with a score of 288, just above North Laurel’s Jacob Campbell who led the Jaguars in individual standings in fourth place high school boys ranking with a score of 287.
These teams are now preparing for the 2020 NASP State Tournament which will be held in Louisville on March 13 through 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.