Laurel County Elementary Basketball
2019 Standings
(As of Wednesday, Oct. 23)
Boys
1. Bush 5-0
T2. Cold Hill 4-1
T2. Johnson 4-1
T2. Sublimity 4-1
T2. Wyan-Pine Grove 4-1
6. East Bernstadt 3-2
T7. Hazel Green 2-3
T7. London 2-3
T9. Keavy 1-4
T9. Campground 1-4
T11. Colony 0-5
T11. Hunter Hills 0-5
Girls
T1. Bush 5-0
T1. Cold Hill 5-0
T3. Camp Ground 4-1
T3. London 4-1
T5. Johnson 3-2
T5. Sublimity 3-2
7. Wyan-Pine Grove 2-3
T8. Colony 1-4
T8. East Bernstadt 1-4
T8. Hazel Green 1-4
T8. Hunter Hills 1-4
12. Keavy 0-5
Boys Breakdown
Bush
Wins – East Bernstadt, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony
Losses –
Campground
Wins – Hazel Green
Losses – Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Cold Hill
Cold Hill
Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground
Losses – Sublimity
Colony
Wins –
Losses – London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush
East Bernstadt
Wins – Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Keavy
Losses – Bush, Sublimity
Hazel Green
Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony
Losses – Keavy, Campground, Wyan-Pine
Hunter Hills
Wins –
Losses – Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity
Johnson
Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony, Campground, London
Losses – Wyan-Pine
Keavy
Wins – Hazel Green
Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt
London
Wins – Colony, Campground
Losses – Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Johnson
Sublimity
Wins – Cold Hill, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills
Losses – Bush
Wyan-Pine Grove
Wins – Campground, London, Johnson, Hazel Green
Losses – East Bernstadt
Girls Breakdown
Bush
Wins – East Bernstadt, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony
Losses –
Campground
Wins – Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Hazel Green
Losses – Cold Hill
Cold Hill
Wins – Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground
Losses –
Colony
Wins – Hazel Green
Losses – London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush
East Bernstadt
Wins – Keavy
Losses – Bush, Wyan-Pine, Sublimity, London
Hazel Green
Wins – Keavy
Losses – Hunter Hills, Colony, Campground, Wyan-Pine
Hunter Hills
Wins – Hazel Green
Losses – Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity
Johnson
Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony, Wyan-Pine
Losses – Campground, London
Keavy
Wins –
Losses – Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt
London
Wins – Colony, Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Johnson
Losses – Campground
Sublimity
Wins – East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills
Losses – Cold Hill, Bush
Wyan-Pine Grove
Wins – East Bernstadt, Hazel Green
Losses – Campground, London, Johnson
Boys Boxscores
10-22-19
East Bernstadt 37, Keavy 10
East Bernstadt 14 13 8 2 37
Keavy 1 4 1 4 10
East Bernstadt (37) — Miller 10, Edwards 5, Laymon 10, Houchens 4, Storm 2, Allen 2, Napier 2, Brown 2.
Keavy (10) — Inman 2, Smith 2, Storm 4, Whicker 4.
Johnson 28, London 9
London 3 2 4 0 9
Johnson 10 6 4 8 28
Johnson (28) — D. Good 16, C. Goins 4, T. Dykes 2, D. Mosley 4, C. Roark 2.
London (9) — L. Jackson 2, Z. Thomas 1, H. Parker 4, T. Guth 2
Sublimity 69, Hunter Hills 5
Sublimity 28 14 19 8 69
Hunter Hills 0 5 0 0 5
Sublimity (69) — K. Dewees 6, T. Adams 5, C. Bates 4, B. Murphy 14, J. Steele 12, B. Turner 2, K. Taylor 6, T. Johnson 4, C. Cox 4, K. Guillory 2, C. Jackson 2, T. Parman 4, L. Flynn 2.
Hunter Hills (5) — T. Evans 3, T. Jent 2.
Wyan-Pine Grove 32, Hazel Green 8
Wyan-Pine 8 12 12 0 32
Hazel Green 0 2 2 4 8
Wyan-Pine Grove (32) — Baker 2, Boggs 18, Combs 4, Smith 8.
Hazel Green (8) — Gregory 6, Bolgar 2.
Bush 51, Colony 3
Bush 17 20 4 10 51
Colony 0 2 0 1 3
Bush (51) — C. Anderson 2, L. Cupp 5, J. Duncan 5, C. Elza 7, B. Hampton 2, Hurley 4, G. Martin 2, P. McPhetridge 2, J. McWhorter 6, J. Smith 4, W. Sutton 4, E. Zarate 4.
Colony (3) — W. Potter 2, R. Schultz 1.
Cold Hill 34, Camp Ground 9
Cold Hill 16 6 8 4 34
Camp Ground 2 4 3 0 9
Cold Hill (34) — L. Kilburn 4, C. Bales 4, K. Smith 12, B. Jones 4, B. Cassidy 2, W. Hamm 4, I. Alsip 2, R. Jones 2.
Camp Ground (9) — D. Barrett 2, C. Bray 2, L. Maiden 5.
Girls Boxscores
10-22-19
East Bernstadt 15, Keavy 13
East Bernstadt 0 3 6 6 15
Keavy 6 4 2 1 13
East Bernstadt (15) — Oliver 1, McDaniel 6, Marcum 6, Collett 2.
Keavy (13) — Engle 5, Lanham 2, McWhorter 2, Evans 2, Buschar 2.
London 25, Johnson 4
Johnson 2 0 0 2 4
London 9 4 7 5 25
Johnson (4) — J. Cesario 2, C. Hicks 2.
London (25) — E. Begley 13, A. Welch 6, C. Feltner 2, V. Lunsford 2, P. Thompson 2.
Sublimity 24, Hunter Hills 16
Sublimity 5 10 7 2 24
Hunter Hills 4 0 2 10 16
Sublimity (24) — S. Humfleet 9, K. Carson 4, K. Williams 2, S. Ayres 9.
Hunter Hills (16) — Z. Murray 10, S. Lewis 2, A. Napier 4.
Wyan-Pine Grove 10, Hazel Green 4
Hazel Green 0 2 0 2 4
Wyan-Pine 4 0 4 2 10
Hazel Green (4) — Roberts 4.
Wyan-Pine Grove (10) — Comley 4, Howard 4, Stanko 2.
Bush 62, Colony 8
Bush 20 10 22 10 62
Colony 0 0 4 4 8
Bush (62) — K. Sams 12, M. Mastin 12, M. Claybrook 14, A. Maxey 2, G. Gilliam 2, B. Asher 6, M. Gilbert 6, A. Harris 8.
Colony (8) — E. Adams 4, B. Howard 2, A. German 2.
Cold Hill 38, Camp Ground 14
Cold Hill 8 14 8 8 38
Camp Ground 2 3 6 3 14
Cold Hill (38) — C. Jones 9, S. Blanton 19, M. Messer 2, Z. Larkey 2, K. Andes 4, I. Lewis 2.
Camp Ground (14) — K. Cassidy 4, H. Daniels 2, A. Hildebread 2, S. Watkins 2, A. Hollin 1, K. Osborne 1, K. Smith 2.
