Laurel County Elementary Basketball

2019 Standings

(As of Wednesday, Oct. 23)

Boys

1. Bush​ 5-0

T2.​ Cold Hill ​​​​4-1

T2.​ Johnson​​​​ 4-1

T2.​ Sublimity ​​​4-1

T2.​ Wyan-Pine Grove​​ 4-1

6.​ ​East Bernstadt​​​ 3-2

T7.​ Hazel Green​​​ 2-3

T7. ​ London​​ ​​2-3

T9.​ Keavy​​​​ 1-4

T9. Campground​​​ 1-4

T11.​ Colony​​​​ 0-5

T11. Hunter Hills​​ ​0-5

Girls

T1.​ Bush​​​​​ 5-0

T1. ​Cold Hill​​​​ 5-0

T3.​ Camp Ground​​​ 4-1

T3. ​London​​​​ 4-1

T5.​ Johnson​​​​ 3-2

T5.​ Sublimity​​​ ​3-2

7. ​Wyan-Pine Grove​​ 2-3

T8.​ Colony​​​​ 1-4

T8. ​East Bernstadt​​​ 1-4

T8.​ Hazel Green​​​ 1-4

T8.​ Hunter Hills​​​ 1-4

12.​ Keavy​​​​ 0-5

Boys Breakdown

Bush

Wins – East Bernstadt, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony

Losses –

Campground

Wins – Hazel Green

Losses – Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Cold Hill

Cold Hill

Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground

Losses – Sublimity

Colony

Wins –

Losses – London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush

East Bernstadt

Wins – Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Keavy

Losses – Bush, Sublimity

Hazel Green

Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony

Losses – Keavy, Campground, Wyan-Pine

Hunter Hills

Wins –

Losses – Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity

Johnson

Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony, Campground, London

Losses – Wyan-Pine

Keavy

Wins – Hazel Green

Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt

London

Wins – Colony, Campground

Losses – Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Johnson

Sublimity

Wins – Cold Hill, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills

Losses – Bush

Wyan-Pine Grove

Wins – Campground, London, Johnson, Hazel Green

Losses – East Bernstadt

Girls Breakdown

Bush

Wins – East Bernstadt, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony

Losses –

Campground

Wins – Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Hazel Green

Losses – Cold Hill

Cold Hill

Wins – Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground

Losses –

Colony

Wins – Hazel Green

Losses – London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush

East Bernstadt

Wins – Keavy

Losses – Bush, Wyan-Pine, Sublimity, London

Hazel Green

Wins – Keavy

Losses – Hunter Hills, Colony, Campground, Wyan-Pine

Hunter Hills

Wins – Hazel Green

Losses – Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity

Johnson

Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony, Wyan-Pine

Losses – Campground, London

Keavy

Wins –

Losses – Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt

London

Wins – Colony, Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Johnson

Losses – Campground

Sublimity

Wins – East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills

Losses – Cold Hill, Bush

Wyan-Pine Grove

Wins – East Bernstadt, Hazel Green

Losses – Campground, London, Johnson

Boys Boxscores

10-22-19

East Bernstadt 37, Keavy 10

East Bernstadt 14 13 8 2 37

Keavy 1 4 1 4 10

East Bernstadt (37) — Miller 10, Edwards 5, Laymon 10, Houchens 4, Storm 2, Allen 2, Napier 2, Brown 2.

Keavy (10) — Inman 2, Smith 2, Storm 4, Whicker 4.

Johnson 28, London 9

London 3 2 4 0 9

Johnson 10 6 4 8 28

Johnson (28) — D. Good 16, C. Goins 4, T. Dykes 2, D. Mosley 4, C. Roark 2.

London (9) — L. Jackson 2, Z. Thomas 1, H. Parker 4, T. Guth 2

Sublimity 69, Hunter Hills 5

Sublimity 28 14 19 8 69

Hunter Hills 0 5 0 0 5

Sublimity (69) — K. Dewees 6, T. Adams 5, C. Bates 4, B. Murphy 14, J. Steele 12, B. Turner 2, K. Taylor 6, T. Johnson 4, C. Cox 4, K. Guillory 2, C. Jackson 2, T. Parman 4, L. Flynn 2.

Hunter Hills (5) — T. Evans 3, T. Jent 2.

Wyan-Pine Grove 32, Hazel Green 8

Wyan-Pine 8 12 12 0 32

Hazel Green 0 2 2 4 8

Wyan-Pine Grove (32) — Baker 2, Boggs 18, Combs 4, Smith 8.

Hazel Green (8) — Gregory 6, Bolgar 2.

Bush 51, Colony 3

Bush 17 20 4 10 51

Colony 0 2 0 1 3

Bush (51) — C. Anderson 2, L. Cupp 5, J. Duncan 5, C. Elza 7, B. Hampton 2, Hurley 4, G. Martin 2, P. McPhetridge 2, J. McWhorter 6, J. Smith 4, W. Sutton 4, E. Zarate 4.

Colony (3) — W. Potter 2, R. Schultz 1.

Cold Hill 34, Camp Ground 9

Cold Hill 16 6 8 4 34

Camp Ground 2 4 3 0 9

Cold Hill (34) — L. Kilburn 4, C. Bales 4, K. Smith 12, B. Jones 4, B. Cassidy 2, W. Hamm 4, I. Alsip 2, R. Jones 2.

Camp Ground (9) — D. Barrett 2, C. Bray 2, L. Maiden 5.

Girls Boxscores

10-22-19

East Bernstadt 15, Keavy 13

East Bernstadt 0 3 6 6 15

Keavy 6 4 2 1 13

East Bernstadt (15) — Oliver 1, McDaniel 6, Marcum 6, Collett 2.

Keavy (13) — Engle 5, Lanham 2, McWhorter 2, Evans 2, Buschar 2.

London 25, Johnson 4

Johnson 2 0 0 2 4

London 9 4 7 5 25

Johnson (4) — J. Cesario 2, C. Hicks 2.

London (25) — E. Begley 13, A. Welch 6, C. Feltner 2, V. Lunsford 2, P. Thompson 2.

Sublimity 24, Hunter Hills 16

Sublimity 5 10 7 2 24

Hunter Hills 4 0 2 10 16

Sublimity (24) — S. Humfleet 9, K. Carson 4, K. Williams 2, S. Ayres 9.

Hunter Hills (16) — Z. Murray 10, S. Lewis 2, A. Napier 4.

Wyan-Pine Grove 10, Hazel Green 4

Hazel Green 0 2 0 2 4

Wyan-Pine 4 0 4 2 10

Hazel Green (4) — Roberts 4.

Wyan-Pine Grove (10) — Comley 4, Howard 4, Stanko 2.

Bush 62, Colony 8

Bush 20 10 22 10 62

Colony 0 0 4 4 8

Bush (62) — K. Sams 12, M. Mastin 12, M. Claybrook 14, A. Maxey 2, G. Gilliam 2, B. Asher 6, M. Gilbert 6, A. Harris 8.

Colony (8) — E. Adams 4, B. Howard 2, A. German 2.

Cold Hill 38, Camp Ground 14

Cold Hill 8 14 8 8 38

Camp Ground 2 3 6 3 14

Cold Hill (38) — C. Jones 9, S. Blanton 19, M. Messer 2, Z. Larkey 2, K. Andes 4, I. Lewis 2.

Camp Ground (14) — K. Cassidy 4, H. Daniels 2, A. Hildebread 2, S. Watkins 2, A. Hollin 1, K. Osborne 1, K. Smith 2.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you