Eight teams have punched a ticket in the Sweet 16 in both the March Madness Boys and Girls 13th Region Realignment Tournaments.
We now have a combined 16 teams from both the boys and girls tournaments that have advanced to second-round play.
Those are (Boys): Knox Central (2018), Knox Central (2017); South Laurel (2006), Corbin (2010), Clay County (2016), Clay County (2014), Williamsburg (2015), Corbin (2007), North Laurel (2019), and Corbin (2009); (Girls): South Laurel (2020), Clay County (2012), North Laurel (2020), Clay County (2006), Clay County (2009), Clay County (2010), Clay County (2011), South Laurel (2018), and Harlan (2017).
Four more teams plan to join them today with the matchups below:
Boys
First Round
Game 14: No. 13 South Laurel (2007) vs. No. 20 Harlan County (2020)
It didn’t take long for South Laurel to take control of its game against the Black Bears.
Taylor Spurlock scored the game’s first four points but the Cardinals quickly went into offensive mode and hit six 3-pointers during the first quarter.
Two 3-pointers by Jordan Hammonds and Ty Proffit, combined with 3-pointers by Trey Smith and Jordan Bortnem gave South Laurel a 27-9 lead.
The Cardinals continued to dominate the action in the second quarter by opening the period with a 14-2 run. Matt St. John’s layup with 2:49 remaining in the half, pushed his team’s lead to 41-11.
Harlan County closed the period with a 6-0 run after baskets by Tyler Cole, Trent Noah and Jacob Wilson made the score, 41-17 at halftime.
Trey Smith scored five points during the third quarter to increase South Laurel’s lead to 49-23 while Proffitt and Hammonds combined to score seven points to close out the period while giving their team a 61-30 advantage with eight minutes remaining.
The Cardinals put the finishing touches on the win after baskets by Jordan Hammonds and St. John allowed South Laurel to pull away to a convincing 76-46 win.
St. John, Proffitt, and Smith each scored 17 points apiece while Hammonds added 14 points and Bortnem added six points. Spurlock finished with 19 points for Harlan County.
Game 13: No. 4 Corbin (2018) vs No. 29 Barbourville (2006)
The Redhounds came up hitting on all cylinders as Andrew Taylor’s 12 first-quarter points had the Redhounds an early 14-5 lead.
Barbourville began to slowly get back into the game after 3-pointers by Matthew Cox and Cody Messer cur the Tigers’ deficit to 20-14 with 5:38 remaining in the first half.
Chandler Stewart added four points four Corbin during the period while Taylor capped off a 19-point first half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to push his team’s lead to 37-26 at halftime.
Chris Good began to get the hot-hand in the third quarter, scoring seven straight points while Derek Vanover’s two 3-pointers gave Barbourville a 39-38 advantage with 1:21 left in the period.
Taylor took things over and scored the quarter’s final eight points to increase the Redhounds’ advantage to 46-41 entering the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer by Messer to begin the period along with a basket by Grubb tied the game at 46 apiece with 5:28 left in regulation.
A missed jumper by Corbin allowed the Tigers to grab the rebound and go into a four-corners offensive set at the 4:39 mark.
Barbourville held the ball for more than four minutes before a putback by Good gave Barbourville a 48-46 edge with 36 seconds left.
Corbin rushed down court and set up a play for Taylor who knocked down a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to give his team a 49-48 lead.
Tigers’ coach Dinky Phipps called a time out and drew up a play for Travis Crawford, who had scored only one point.
Cox brought the ball upcourt and passed the ball down low to Good, who flipped a no-look pass to an open Crawford, who connected with the game-winning shot at the buzzer to give Barbourville a 50-49 victory.
Good led the Tigers with 17 points and 11 rebounds while Corbin’s Taylor led all scorers with 19 points. He also added 12 rebounds and seven assists. Teammate Chandler Stewart followed with 15 points while Chase Sanders scored 12 points.
Game 12: No. 7 Knox Central (2020) vs. No. 26 South Laurel (2008)
Knox Central entered the game as heavy favorites but South Laurel decided to play with a deliberate style of play which allowed the Cardinals to take advantage of their size in the paint.
Matt St. John scored eight points in the first quarter while Billy Jones added four points to help South Laurel take a 12-9 advantage.
The Cardinals continued with the slow pace in the second quarter as St. John let his presence be known down low.
His seven points combined with two 3-pointers by Jordan Bortnem gave South Laurel a surprising 31-24 advantage at halftime.
Knox Central was able to take advantage of St. John’s third foul midway through the third quarter while Jevonte Turner took control and scored eight points during the period. Zach Patterson’s layups allowed the Panthers to take a 46-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
The two teams continued to trade baskets during the first five minutes of the final quarter of play until St. John’s old-fashioned 3-point play ignited a 6-0 run, giving the Cardinals a 55-54 lead with 47 seconds remaining in regulation.
Patterson’s 3-pointer with 17 seconds left allowed Knox Central to take a 57-55 lead but South Laurel had one final shot to win or tie the game.
After a timeout, Jones threw the ball down to the post to St. John, who then passed the ball to an open Wes Dean in the corner, who let a 3-point attempt fly right before the buzzer. The ball rolled around the rim and went through the net, giving the Cardinals a 58-57 win over the Panthers.
St. John turned in a 22-point, 16-rebound effort while Bortnem and Dean scored 13 points and 10 points, respectively.
Turner’s 19 points and nine rebounds led Knox Central while Patterson and Kevionte Turner each scored 14 points apiece.
Game 11: No. 10 Knox Central (2019) vs. No. 23 Clay County (2013)
This was another solid matchup as the play of Tyler McDaniel allowed Clay County to keep pace with an athletic Knox Central bunch.
McDaniel got his teammates involved in the first quarter by dishing out five assists. His pass to a wide-open Marty Bowling gave the Tigers a 16-10 lead at the end of the period.
McDaniel did some scoring of his own in the second quarter. He was able to hit a 3-pointer while scoring seven points. Knox Central countered by ending the first half with a 12-4 run.
Baskets by Nick Martin, Dane Imel, and Zach Patterson cut Clay County’s lead to 35-31 at halftime.
The two teams continued to trade baskets in the third quarter while Bowling’s pass to Stephon Lyttle led to an old-fashioned 3-point play, pushing the Tigers’ lead to 47-40 with 1:14 remaining in the period.
The Panthers answered quickly and scored six points to close out the quarter behind 3-pointers from Jaylen Adams and Imel while cutting Knox Central’s deficit to 49-46 with eight minutes remaining.
Foul trouble got the best of Clay County with Bowling and Lyttle going to the bench with five fouls during the first two minutes of the fourth quarter.
The Panthers took advantage of the duo’s absence and put together a 12-2 run capped off by Nick Martin’s dunk at the 3:03 mark to lift his team to a 62-55 advantage.
McDaniel’s 3-pointer cut his team’s deficit to 62-58, but two free throws by Dalton Elliott and a jumper by Zach Patterson sealed a 66-60 win for the Panthers.
Adams led Knox Central with 17 points and four assists while Martin finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Patterson and Imel each scored 12 points apiece.
McDaniel led Clay County with 21 points and nine assists while Bowling followed with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Girls
First Round
Game 14: No. 13 Clay County (2008) vs. No. 20 Harlan County (2016)
Clay County was looking to get team No. 6 to advance to the round of 32 but it wasn’t meant to be as Blair Green and Kaylea Gross teamed up to score 52 of the Lady Black Bears’ 69 points during their 69-57 win over the Lady Tigers.
Green’s 24 points led the way for Harlan County while Gross finished with 15 points.
Stephanie Jackson and Gemma Gray each scored 18 points apiece for Clay County while Whitney Belle Jackson finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Game 13: No. 4 Bell County (2015) vs. No. 29 Harlan County (2010)
Bell County was able to make quick work of their 52nd District rivals during its 81-47 win in first-round action.
Maci Morris scored a game-high 38 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Jessica Sanders was hot behind the arc. She hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points.
The Lady Bobcats led 27-14 at the end of the first quarter and 49-20 at halftime. Bell County’s lead grew to 66-30 by the end of the third quarter before seeing Harlan County outscore the Lady Bobcats, 17-15, during the fourth quarter.
Miranda Davenport led the Lady Black Bears with 16 points.
Game 12: No. 7 Harlan County (2017) vs. No. 26 Harlan (2015)
Harlan County’s duo of Blair Green and Kaylea Gross turned out to be the deciding factors in this matchup between two 52nd District rivals.
The duo combined to score 53 points during the Lady Black Bears’ 74-57 win over Harlan.
The Lady Green Dragons trailed throughout the matchup despite seeing Jordan Brock score 26 points while Emma Bianchi finished with 17 points and Brooklyn Massingill scores 13 points.
Harlan County built a 24-14 first-quarter lead before putting the game out of reach by halftime with a comfortable 43-22 margin.
Game 11: No. 10 North Laurel (2019) vs. No. 23 South Laurel (2008)
The Lady Jaguars set the tone early by pushing the ball while finding Raegan Hubbard open down underneath when possible.
Gracie Jervis began the game with two 3-pointers while Hubbard hit consecutive layups to give North Laurel a 10-0 advantage just three minutes into the game.
Hubbard’s presence in the paint kept South Laurel’s Lauren Wombles scoreless first the first six minutes, but she began to heat up from the outside and finished with nine points during the period.
The Lady Jaguars brought a 19-11 lead into the second quarter of play but a 3-pointer by Jessica Dean and two layups off of fast breaks by Wombles made the score, 19-18.
North Laurel was able to answer with the duo of Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore, who combined to score seven points in three minutes. A 3-pointer by Isabel Gray pushed the Lady Jaguars lead to 37-24 at halftime.
Wombles continued to carry the load in the third quarter by opening the second half with six straight points. A basket by Porsche Justice along with layups by Erika Burchette and Morgan Johnson cut North Laurel’s lead time 46-41 entering the fourth quarter.
Hubbard began to take over during the final eight minutes. She scored eight of North Laurel’s first 12 points to begin the fourth quarter.
The Lady Jaguars held a 58-46 lead with 5:37 remaining when Dean’s 3-pointer at the top of the key ignited a 10-0 run. Wombles scored the other eight points as the Lady Cardinals found themselves trailing 58-56 with 2:01 remaining.
A 3-pointer by Valentine and a layup by Valentine extended North Laurel’s lead to 63-56 but 3-pointers by both Johnna Sizemore and Wombles made the score, 63-62, with 44 seconds left.
North Laurel’s Sizemore and Courtney Carroll hit four straight free throws to help secure a 67-65 win for the Lady Jaguars.
Hubbard finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds while Jervis followed with 16 points. Valentine added 15 points while Sizemore scored six points.
South Laurel’s Wombles led all scorers while recording a triple-double during the process. She scored 31 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and finished with 10 assists. She also recorded three blocked shots in the loss. Dean added 14 points while Sizemore finished with nine points.
