Calipari, Cats don't mind giving state schools a helping hand

London, KY (40741)

Today

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.