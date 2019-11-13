The Laurel County Schools Center for Innovation (CFI) Allied Health Science faculty member Mr. Ed Bowling, MS, RN, NREMT provided an educational training session with the South Laurel High School boys basketball program to teach them basic emergency response skills. Coach Jeff Davis expressed an interest in having his team learn how to respond should someone experience a cardiac event in practice or within a game setting. Mr. Bowling provided training for each one of the team members and the coaching staff on the appropriate use of an AED, how to perform hands-only CPR, scene incident safety protocols, crowd control and privacy, as well as how to notify and request EMS response to a scene. "We are very proud of the health science program and its commitment to collaboration with other programs and entities within the school district," said Dr. James M. Davis, CFI Principal. |
