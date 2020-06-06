LONDON — After seeing his team making some big improvements in the off-season, South Laurel Coach Trey Smith was excited to see how much noise his Cardinals could make in the 2020 season.
“I was excited about my team this year,” he said. “I felt like with some things going our way early and us continuing to build confidence, we were a team that could compete with anyone in the region. This season we were going to be an experienced team that could handle different situations and be ready for a post-season run.
“I really liked the improvements we had made as an offense in the pre-season. Our guys had really worked hard to improve that side of our team. We were going to be a team that was tough to strike out and have pop in the middle of our lineup that could drive in runs. Our pitching staff was going to be a strength for our team as we have several guys that can mix speeds and really compete in the strike zone with several different pitches. I really believed in my guys and I was really interested to see how this season would have turned out as the 13th Region was going to be really competitive this year.”
But unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season and Smith and his Cardinals didn’t have an opportunity to showcase all those improvements.
“It is extremely tough, especially since how excited I was about the improvements we made in the off-season,” he said. “Our guys worked hard to be successful this year and keep our program improving and moving in the right direction.”
Of course, Smith wishes that his Cardinals could have played this season but understands why the KHSAA made the decision to cancel the 2020 spring sports season.
“I wish we could have found a way to play a modified season in some way if that were possible, but you have to trust that the decisions were made in the best interest and safety of everyone involved,” Smith said. “As the COVID-19 situation played out, I was trying to take the entire situation one day at a time and tried to stay positive. I was trying to hold out hope for my team and for my seniors, because of all the work they had put in throughout their careers. I tried to maintain that mentality until official word notified that the 2020 baseball season had been canceled.”
Smith hopes that each of his players learn from this experience of not having a season and grow from that.
“This is a tough situation all the way around,” he said. “You work so hard for an opportunity and then it does not happen. It is just something that we will all have to learn from and move forward. I hope that we can find a way through this and regroup for the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.