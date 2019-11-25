The South Laurel Boys Cross Country team made history this season and Coach David Evans believes the best is yet to come.
“The team stayed focused each week in practice and during meets,” Evans said. “They knew coming in to the season that it would take a lot of hard work and focus to obtain their goals both individually and team wise. They are a really tight knit group, they do lots of activities together outside of cross country and that brotherhood really pays off during tough practices and meets.”
The Cardinals won eight invitational team titles this season, as well as the Area 8 team championship, which is the most wins in school history.
South Laurel also repeated as Class 3A, Region 7 runners-up this year for the first time in school history, with five runners finishing in the top 16 at the region meet.
In the KHSAA Class 3A State Meet, the Cardinals finished in 16th place, setting another record for the Cardinals as the best finish in school history. The Cardinals also had all seven of their runners run personal records during the state meet.
The Cardinals will be losing eight runners this season to graduation.
“All eight of our seniors are so special to this program,” Evans said. “This is my third season and they have virtually rewritten the history of South Laurel Cross Country. They have made cross country cool at South Laurel High. Their growth has been unbelievable and their work ethic has been unstoppable. These boys have changed the direction of our program forever and it’s been amazing to be a part of this journey with them. They will be so missed by the coaches and the underclassmen, they are just a special group and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for all of them.”
Despite losing a large core of their team, Evans said there is a lot of young talent expected to return next season that he hopes to see step up and fill some of the holes left by the graduating seniors.
“We have several very talented runners that we will hope to return next season,” Evans said. “We have three freshmen, Will Stanko, Jeremy Steele, and Jake Tapscott, that were at the heart of our top five all season. These three are amazing and could really lead South Laurel to the next level as their careers progress.”
Evans believes that the future of the South Laurel Boys Cross Country team is very bright.
“The seniors have helped lay a solid foundation and blue print for our program to follow,” Evans said. “This is my third season with this team. When I got here they had finished at the bottom of the region the year prior and we have had back-to-back region runner up finishes. I want our teams to look back on their careers at South Laurel with no regrets and know that we tried our best to help each member to reach their potential not only as athletes but as human beings.”
