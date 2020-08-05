LONDON — Steve King’s South Laurel Cardinal child team turned in back-to-back hard-fought efforts this past Friday, and Saturday by placing second in the Estill County Invitational while shooting a 369 at Eagle’s Nest in Somerset.
Friday’s match
at Estill County
Brayden Reed led the way by shooting a 76 to help guide the Cardinals to a second-place finish.
“Brayden had two bad holes that cost him five strokes, otherwise he was right in the hunt for the low round,” King said. “Ashton Garland and Trey Jackson both posted their personal best tournament rounds with a pair of 81s. Ethan Durham, 95, and Jaxon Jervis, 96, both played well. This was Jaxon’s first high school golf tournament.
“I was confident in my team going into this tournament and they didn’t disappoint,” he added. “I see a lot of potential in this team and it showed today. Ashton and Trey stepped up today and posted a good score. Ethan played well but just had too many bad holes. He played better than his score, it was just one of those days for him. Jaxon was amazing in his first tournament. His attitude is so good and he’s very talented.”
South Laurel’s junior varsity also competed in Estill County leaving King impressed with their performance.
“The junior varsity at Estill Co consisted of Cole Harville, Joshua Steele, Brady Dalrymple and Cody Smith,” he said. “This was the first tournament for Cole, Joshua and Cody and the first traveling tournament for Brady. I’m very proud of the junior varsity today. This was a big learning experience and they each played well. I know they will be ready at their next tournament at Burnside.”
Saturday’s match
at Somerset
South Laurel finished with a 369 while Brayden Reed led the way once again, this time shooting a 78. Ashton Garland followed with a 94 while Ethan Durham finished with a 98. Trey Jackson shot a 99 and Jaxon Jervis turned in a 102.
“It wasn’t a great scoring day for anyone in the tournament this day and Brayden just didn’t make enough putts,” King said. “He played well but to score well, you have to make putts. This course has some tricky holes and our players didn’t navigate them very well today. I think we had 15 plus penalty strokes as a team on just three holes, No. 1, No. 10 and No. 11. Those holes ruined some of our scores, but that's part of the game.
“You have to be able to get through the hard holes,” he added. “We played our region on this course last year and Ashton Garland played five strokes better last year and Trey Jackson played six strokes better last year. It just was a rough day, they are both better players this year. We had to play through the rain several times, and the course got very wet and long after that. Ethan Durham played well his first time here and so did Jaxon Jervis.“
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.