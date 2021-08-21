LONDON — Steve King’s South Laurel Cardinal golf team is looking to build on last season’s success which saw Brayden Reed turn in an impressive junior season last fall.
Reed looks to be just as strong entering his final season as a Cardinal golfer, and he’s joined by many talented golfers as South Laurel will make a push at the region crown while hoping to advance to State Tournament play.
King confirmed he hasn’t had his team’s qualification rounds yet to determine the top five varsity players but expects a competitive season out of his team.
“The team is growing each year,” he said. “This year we have 12 players and just one senior. With just three juniors, we are looking good to continue to grow and improve in the coming years. We’ve been blessed with keeping a good stable of young players in the program. Players have to take ownership of their careers. It takes a lot of playing and practicing in the offseason to be a good competitive player. You’ll get out of golf what you put in.
“Our golf team will be much stronger this year,” King added. “We are returning most of last year's team and many of the boys have really been working hard in the off-season.”
Reed will look to lead the way for South Laurel and has been playing golf for the Cardinals since sixth grade. He’ll also be joined by a lot of talented teammates.
“Last year, Brayden qualified for the State Tournament and I would expect him to be back in Bowling Green in October again. Brayden has been playing and winning Junior tournaments this summer. He won a tournament at the Somerset Country Club a few weeks ago, posting a very solid 64. Brayden will be off to college next year and of all the players I’ve had over the past 11 years, he has the most upside for the college game. Brayden has incredible length and a great short game to match. It will be exciting to see what he can accomplish this season. “Jaxon Jervis is a freshman this year and he’s played and practiced almost every day since last season,” he added. “Jaxon has the perfect demeanor for golf. He is very even-keeled, never too excited or too down. Jaxon will be a force this year and for years to come. Ashton Garland will be a junior this season. Ashton is an outstanding athlete and will find a way to compete. He has spent most of the summer excelling at baseball. Ashton is a player that will find a way to beat you. Parker Payne joined the team last year and has lived on the course since. He has improved so much so fast. I expect him to be competing for a spot on the varsity team for sure. Joshua Steele as a freshman has been amazing. Last year, about a week before the season started, was the first time he’d ever hit a golf ball. Since then he has practiced and played a lot and made incredible progress. Joshua will continue to improve and get better.”
King will also look to even more players to help his team turn in another successful season.
“Cody Smith is a sophomore that has one of the best swings on the team,” he said. “Cody is a great young man and with enough practice and time will continue to improve. Jeremiah Smith will be a freshman this year. He joined the team last year as a basic beginner. He has the build and ability to be a good player. I hope he will continue to work at it for our future. Christian Clary, a freshman, has been taking lessons this summer and improving. It takes a lot of time and thousands of range balls to hone your skills. I believe he will continue to improve.
“New to the team this year is sophomore Lucas Campbell,” King added. “Lucas seems to have a natural talent, and I hope will continue to play and practice. Ryder Godsey also is new this year. He is a seventh-grader. Ryder is an athlete that shows a lot of potential. It just takes a lot of practice and time to learn this game and he has the ability and time to get there. I’m excited to have him. Colton Cox is another young player that has joined. He has the right attitude to succeed. Colton is a good little athlete that I’m sure has the ability to be a good player. Jeremy Steele has joined the team this year. Jeremy is junior and new to golf. Jeremy is a great athlete and should take to the game quickly.”
South Laurel’s season begins July 31 where the Cardinals will play four tournaments in four days.
“One of our tournaments will be at the Bowling Green Country Club where the State Tournament is held each year,” King said. “I want my team to see the course we’re trying to get back to in October. In all, we will play in eight tournaments plus seven matches. These players will have plenty of opportunities to show what they can do.”
King was also happy to announce the addition of Nick Polston as the boy’s new assistant coach.
“Nick played on some great South Laurel teams in the early 2000s that won the region, and played in the State Tournament,” King said. “Nick brings a lot of experience and a great understanding of the golf swing. He’ll provide a lot of practice instruction and allow us to grow our players at a faster rate. I’m so glad to have him join our team.”
With the season drawing near, King said he’s excited to see what his team can accomplish.
“Our strength this year will be the experience we are returning,” he said. “Last year, we showed glimpses as a team of being super competitive. This year, I expect us to be much better. Reaching the State Tournament as a team is our goal, but it will be hard to realize. There are 22 teams in the 10th Region, and only one will advance to the State Tournament. Clay County has to be the favorite going into the season since they have been the team to advance the last couple of years, and they return most of their players as well, but we will be much better. “One team and the top seven individuals not on the region winning team will advance to the State Tournament,” King added. “If we can’t make it as a team, I expect to have several players with a chance to advance individually. I can’t express my appreciation enough to my parents and all the supporters we have. The community has really stepped up to allow us to travel, and play in a lot of tournaments this year.”
