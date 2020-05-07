Cardinal seniors 'a very special group'

The South Laurel Cardinals were going to be looking at their five seniors to help lead the Cardinals this season.
Unfortunately, seniors Dalton Garland, Jacob Strickland, Dakota Salva, J.T. Estep and Zach Allen won’t have an opportunity to play in their senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has put an end to the spring sports season in the state with a decision made by the KHSAA.
“I am definitely disappointed we are not getting to go forward with this season,” South Laurel Coach Trey Smith said. “Although I do understand why. This group of seniors has definitely come together in a great way. It is a tough thought for me to think they will not be able to play their senior year as a Cardinal. I know the work these young men have put into their baseball careers and I wanted nothing more than to help them be successful in their last run at a district and region title.”
While Smith that every group of seniors are special in some way, this group was especially important to him.
“Every group of seniors means a lot to a coach, but this was a very special group to me,” he said. “From day one of becoming their coach, these young men bought into the program and wanted to better the program in every way. These were the guys who didn’t mind doing fieldwork or were constantly asking me to stay after and take more ground balls. They always showed up early to see if I needed help setting up, or just want to talk baseball. They definitely set a great example for the younger players. The legacy they are leaving behind is one that will be felt for years. They have left this program in a better place and I am forever grateful to them for that.”
One of the biggest things that all five seniors brought to the team was their leadership but each individual also had their own qualities that made them stand out on the Cardinal roster.
“Dakota Salva was a player that did a lot for this team and worked extremely hard to improve himself each year,” Smith said. “He was always one to show up early to practice, which was a great example for our younger players. He showed great leadership for this team, and he will be missed.
“Dalton Garland is an extremely competitive player on and off the field. He always wanted to win and that translated to his mindset during practice and at game time. His work ethic as a player is incredible. Every day he was getting extra work in with myself or one of my assistants.”
Smith expected Strickland, Estep and Allen to also have great senior seasons.
“Jacob Strickland is a young man that always put in maximum effort to improve as a baseball player,” Smith said. “I am very proud of the improvements he made in three seasons while I was his coach. I was so excited to see him excel this year on the field. He is a great leader, always doing things the right way and setting a great example for young teammates.
“J.T. Estep is a great athlete who had put himself in a situation to have a successful senior season. I will miss him always wanting to help around the field. He was a true teammate that cared about the team as whole,” he added. “Zach Allen is a player who was willing to do anything that was asked of him for the team, whether it be play outfield, pitch or pinch run. I was excited to see him help this team win this year.”
Smith wishes his five seniors success in their futures and knows they will excel in this next chapter of their lives. He also said he wanted his seniors to know “that the best lessons in life come from the tough moments.”
“They will learn from this experience and be better for it in the future,” Smith said. “I have a great group of seniors that will always be a part of the South Laurel baseball family.”
