WHITLEY COUNTY —The South Laurel Cardinals soccer team was looking to repeat as 49th District champions this year but fell just one game short.
On Thursday, the Corbin Redhounds were named 49th District Champions after a big first half helped the Redhounds to seal a 5-1 win over the Cardinals.
“I think we were a step slow,” said South Laurel Coach Joey Marcum. “We played a very physical match last night (Wednesday) and no break in between, with them (Corbin) having a break, a day off, I think they just had a little more energy than we did in the first half.
The Redhounds got scoring going early with a quick goal by Brendon Barajas in the three-minute mark to give Corbin an early 1-0 lead.
The Redhounds added two more goals before the Cardinals came back with an answer in the 31-minute mark with a goal by South Laurel's Quinn Rison, 3-1.
With eight seconds left, Jose Torres found the Redhounds fourth goal to give Corbin a 4-1 lead just before halftime.
In the second half, Aden Cima scored a goal on a penalty kick to give Corbin the 5-1 lead and the win.
“In the first half, we gave up a couple we shouldn’t have and they got momentum,” Marcum said. “In the second half, we got a little fired up, a little mad and got a little back into it, at least a little dignity back. In the second half, we played with a lot more passion, a lot more energy. We didn’t do as well on the scoring end of the field but we controlled the ball better and trying to get to the ball and not just setting back and letting them shoot.”
Both teams are moving on to compete in the 13th Region Boys Soccer Tournament this week.
“We’ve got three days now to rest and heal,” Marcum said. “I think we’ll be in much better shape both mentally and physically. We hope we get an opportunity to play two times next week.”
Offensive MVP: Jose Torres (Corbin)
Defensive MVP: Peyton Buckles (South Laurel)
49th District All-Tournament Team: Jon Lebanion, Cade Moore, Brendon Barajas, Gabriel Cima (Corbin); Quinn Rison, Clayton Stacy, Zack Smart, Peyton Buckles (South Laurel); Jayden Watson, Cody Crawford (Whitley County); Sochi Onouha, Hamilton Toropo (Oneida Baptist Institute); John Votolato (North Laurel).
