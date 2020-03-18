The South Laurel boys and girls track teams are preparing for what Coach Dave Evans is expecting to be another successful track season.
“Overall, we are really excited about the season and both our boys and girls teams have been working really hard to prepare for the season,” Evans said. “We lost a really special group of seniors last year but we have a lot of experience coming back this season.”
On the girls team, Phoebe McCowan, a two-time state champion, and Grace Leis, a state meet qualifier, will be returning and are expected to help carry their team again this season.
The lone senior on the team will be Ellie Stanko who Evans believes will be a huge leader for the girls team this year.
“We have had several girls that gained lots of experience from last season and we will be looking to contribute, such as Rachel Martin, Autumn Bales, Gracie Hoskins and the possibility of adding a few from the basketball team,” Evans said.
On the boys team, Evans said he has a “loaded” crew in the distance events with senior Drew Meader expected to lead the boys team.
“We are hoping to utilize this depth to qualify several of our males athletes for state,” Evans said. “We have several returning sprinters and jumpers that we hope can have a breakthrough type season and help us score more points this season. This includes Seth Meader, Jake Tapscott, Landon Deaton, Blaine Phelps, Austin Nelson, Will McCowan, Peyton Buckles, Nathan Leis and Connor Johnson. We are looking forward to new comers, Will Stanko, Eli Buckles, Chris Greer and Tyler Wilson. We have a really solid boys team and we are excited to see how this season goes.”
Evans said that the schedule this season is meant to help both the boys and girls teams up to par once the postseason begins.
“Our goal is to try to have our team performing their best at the last few meets, especially at the region meet, in hopes to get as many qualified to state,” he said. “We have seen our teams perform their best a region the last several years but it has not translated into state qualifiers. We are hopeful to see that change this season.”
Evans hopes to see multiple athletes to qualify for the state meet this season on both the boys and girls teams.
“We want to try to earn every point we can at the region while qualifying as many as we can for state,” he said. “We try to build our team into a family type environment where our team supports one another and celebrates the successes of others. It's truly great when the team dynamic reaches this level.”
