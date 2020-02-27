WHITLEY COUNTY — Matthew Cromer’s 27 points helped to push the South Laurel Cardinals past the Whitley County Colonels in Tuesday night’s 50th District Boys Basketball Tournament matchup, 67-52.
With the win, South Laurel will be moving on to Friday night’s championship game as the Cardinals look to pick up their second straight district title.
“I thought we did a good job in the first half defending,” South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis said. “In the second half they got more penetration, they got down in the paint more and we didn’t communicate real well on switches, let some shooters get open, (Jamie) Fuson hit some big threes but that’s tournament time. You’ve got to be attentive at all times.
“We just lost our focus there in the third (quarter), especially at the beginning but I thought we did a good job, we didn’t lose ourselves like we have earlier in the year. We took the hit and were able to pull ourselves together and come back.”
The Cardinals started off hot with an 8-0 run in the first quarter when Whitley County’s Jamie Fuson hit a three-pointer with 4:40 left in the quarter to put the Colonels on the scoreboard, 8-3. The Cardinals put up nine more points in the quarter while holding the Colonels to five more points to extend the South Laurel lead to nine points, 17-8.
The Cardinals went on two 6-0 runs in the second quarter with Cromer leading the quarter with seven points as South Laurel extended its lead to 13 points heading into halftime, 33-20.
In the third quarter, the Colonels outscored the Cardinals 14-9 as Whitley County cut down the South Laurel lead to six points after a four-point play by Gray Estes, 40-34. The Cardinals pushed their lead back out to eight points heading into the fourth quarter after Brett Norvell knocked down a shot, 42-34.
A 6-0 run by the Cardinals in the fourth quarter helped South Laurel to once again push its lead back out to 14 points, 53-39, with 4:22 left in the fourth quarter. South Laurel put up 14 points in the remainder of the quarter while the Colonels added 13 more points to their score as the Cardinals held onto the lead for the win.
“I think we lost our focus there and they (Whitley County) went on a nice run and we knew they would go on a run, we were prepared for a dog fight and that’s what it really was,” Davis said. “I thought our guys got their composure and made some nice plays down at the end and were able to hit some free throws. It’s going to be like this, it’s going to be possession by possession. The team that executes at the end is going to win, so you’ve got to execute all the way through.”
South Laurel will face the Corbin Redhounds in the championship game of the 50th District Boys Basketball Tournament for the fifth year in a row on Friday night at Whitley County. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m.
“It’s just going to be a dog fight,” said Davis. “We’re going to have to come in ready to fight and battle through, take punches and hopefully throw some punches, not literally but it’s just like it’s been all year, it’s going to be a struggle.
“We’re going to have to be attentive on defense, a little bit better defensively, got to execute a little better offensively. It’s going to be a possession by possession game and we’re going to have to make sure we bring it every possession, offensively and defensively.”
South Laurel 67, Whitley County 52
South Laurel 17 16 9 25 67
Whitley County 8 12 14 18 52
South Laurel (67) -- Anders 8, Norvell 8, Hostettler 12, Jones 2, Cromer 27, Payne 5, Breeding 3, Proffitt 2.
Whitley County (52) -- J. Estes 7, G. Estes 9, McNealy 9, Downs 4, Mills 2, Fuson 14, Mahan 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.