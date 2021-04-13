Both a fast start and a strong finish by the South Laurel Cardinals led them to an 8-5 victory over the Rockcastle Rockets on Friday night.
Dylan Dixon came on in relief to finish the last four innings of the game on the mound for the Cardinals and kept the Rockcastle offense at bay the rest of the night. The senior allowed just one hit and one run through four and one-thirds innings, picking up the win for South Laurel.
The Cardinals also got a big game at the plate from senior Reed Marcum. Marcum set the tone for the night in the first inning, when he belted a three-run homer over the left-field fence to put South Laurel up 3-0 to start the game. Marcum added a single in the bottom of the sixth that scored another run and helped seal the win for South Laurel.
In the end, it was the Cardinals’ resiliency and never-quit approach to the game that brought them the win. The Rockets took a 4-3 lead after three innings, but South Laurel fought back and scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the bottom of the sixth to take the 8-5 win.
Cardinals Coach Trey Smith said his team was able to come away with the win on Friday because they performed well in all facets of the game.
“This team keeps improving every day. I love how hard they work,” said Smith. “Tonight, we did a great job competing in all three phases. That’s what it takes to win close games. It was a great team win.”
Marcum led the Cardinals at the plate with a home run, a single, and four runs batted in. Wes Wright had two singles, followed by a double from Cameron Combs. Dixon, Lucas Mullins, and Harrison Byrd each singled once. Mullins also finished the game with two runs batted in.
Leadoff hitter Ashton Garland’s ability to get on base paid off on the night. Garland led the Cardinals with three runs scored, thanks in part to the hitting from the rest of the lineup.
With the win, the Cardinals have now won four in a row, after starting the season off 1-2.
