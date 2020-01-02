LONDON — The South Laurel Cardinals captured the 2019 Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge championship on Sunday after defeating St. Xavier, 67-56.
“I’m just proud of how our guys fought this week,” said South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis. “We had four days off for Christmas and came back with one light practice and then trying to compete against these teams. St. X is a good basketball team. They are strong, physical and well-coached. I thought we did a good job of staying patient and finding where we need to move the ball and attacking. I was more pleased with our effort rebounding the basketball, fighting and doing a good job defensively.”
The Cardinals defeated Lynn Camp on Friday to advance to the semifinal round of the tournament where South Laurel defeated Owen County on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s championship game against St. Xavier.
The first quarter remained close but St. Xavier finished on top after a three-point shot was knocked down by St. Xavier’s John Carroll with 30 seconds left in the game, 11-10.
After a back and forth start to the second quarter, the Cardinals settled in with the lead three minutes into the quarter that allowed them to pull away with a six-point lead at halftime, 24-18.
The Cardinals outscored the Tigers 20-12 in the third quarter to find a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, 44-30.
The Tigers were able to cut the Cardinal lead down to single digits three minutes into the fourth quarter but South Laurel was able to pull away once again to find the win.
“I thought we did a good job defensively holding them to one shot and closing out on guys,” Davis said. “We had seven points in the first quarter, we weren’t shooting real good but our defense was able to keep us in the game where in the past, offensively, we would have made bad shots and done bad things. I was proud to see a little growth in us and I’m hoping we can carry that over.”
The Cardinals had four players to finish with double digit points on Sunday. Matthew Cromer led the Cardinals with 21 points while Alex Hostettler had 14 points, Brett Norvell had 12 points and Parker Payne finished with 11 points.
Kevin Jones was named The Planning Group Player of the Game while Payne, Cromer, Hostettler and Brett Norvell were named to the All Tournament team.
Davis said this year’s Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge was a success.
“I think that all the games were pretty competitive, the crowds were good,” he said. “We appreciate all the sponsors—Legacy Nissan, City of London Tourism and all they have done, Martin’s Peterbilt and countless others. Those three main sponsors have helped us to be able to grow this tournament this year and we’re looking to continue to grow it again next year.”
South Laurel 67, St. Xavier 56
South Laurel 10 14 20 23 67
St. Xavier 11 7 12 26 56
South Laurel (67) – Norvell 12, Hostettler 14, Jones 4, Cromer 21, Payne 11, Breeding 5.
St. Xavier (56) – Mudd 9, Mosley 3, Varga 22, Carroll 5, Lynch 3, Smith 10, Boehnlein 4.
