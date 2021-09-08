A 2-0 deficit was quickly erased by the South Laurel Cardinals, on their way to a decisive 11-2 win over the Barbourville Tigers at home on Tuesday night.
The win erased a three-game skid for South Laurel, who was coming off of a 9-0 loss to Corbin in their previous match.
Barbourville came out firing on all cylinders. They scored their first goal within the first two minutes of the match, and extended their lead to 2-0 just five minutes later.
"It was our first game in what seems like forever," said South Laurel Coach Brooks Cawood. "Barbourville has a real good team and came out of the gate quick on us."
From that point forward, it was all South Laurel.
Sophomore Zach Rayburn got things going for the Cardinals, scoring at the 26:47 mark to cut the Tigers' lead to 2-1. Collin McCready and Ben House scored the next two goals for South Laurel, giving them the 3-2 lead at the half.
As the teams regrouped to begin play in the second half, the Cardinals kicked things off with a goal from House to go up 4-2. Will McCowan scored the next two goals for South Laurel to extend the lead to 6-2.
"We had to make some defensive adjustments and found a way with Ben House and Will McCowan running the midfield," said Cawood. "Once we did that, we found our shape and were able to come out with a great win against one heck of a team."
House and McCowan combined to score the five goals for the Cardinals, to lead them to the win. House led the way with five goals on the night, while McCowan finished with four. Rayburn and McCready each scored one.
With the win, the Cardinals are now 2-3 on the season. They will travel to take on Whitley County on Thursday.
