Cardinals come up short in 1-0 loss to Perry Co. Central

One goal was enough on Monday night when the South Laurel Cardinals took on the Perry County Central Commodores on Tuesday night.
The game came down to the wire with Perry Central coming away with the 1-0 victory, and the Cardinals failing to put any scores on the board. The Commodores scored on a penalty kick just before halftime to give Perry Central the win.
South Laurel has struggled with inconsistency on offense this season. They have scored two goals or less in their past seven games with five of them ending in a loss. Coach Brooks Cawood said his team played a great game, despite their struggles on the offensive end.
“It was an unlucky night trying to get the ball in the back of the net,” said Cawood. “Our defense played an amazing full 80 minutes, other than giving up the penalty kick.”
Down by one goal at the half, Cawood said his team was able to pick up their effort in the second half, shutting out the Perry Central offense.
“I’m pleased that our boys came out strong in the second half and found a way to control the game,” said Cawood. “We are doing everything we need to do except shooting well.”
South Laurel has one more regular season game, before they face off against North Laurel in the opening round of the 49th District Tournament.
“We play a tough Madison Souther team in two days,” said Cawood. “We really need to continue what we are doing and have better quality shots (against them).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.