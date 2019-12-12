WHITLEY COUNTY—The South Laurel Cardinals cruised to 4-0 after defeating district opponent the Whitley County Colonels on Tuesday night, 72-61.
Though the Cardinals sealed the win, South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis admitted that he wasn’t happy with his team’s effort on Tuesday night.
“We took a bunch of steps backwards tonight,” he said. “We just reverted back. We talk about how we keep taking steps forward and after the last game, we just came out and went back and started making bad passes, one-handed passes, not jump stopping, forcing shots, taking bad shots—no fluidity in our offense what so ever.”
The Cardinals jumped to a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter after Micah Anders knocked down two three-pointers for the Cardinals while Brett Norvell found one three-pointer and a two-point shot. Alex Hostettler had two points for the Cardinals in the first quarter and Matthew Cromer had four.
The two teams remained close in the second quarter with the Cardinals putting up 19 points and the Colonels putting up 18. The Cardinals had a six point lead heading into halftime, 36-30.
The Cardinals lost their leading scorer on Tuesday night in Cromer after he was injured in the first half of the game.
South Laurel outscored the Colonels in the third quarter 25-15 to go into the fourth quarter up by 16 points, 61-45.
Whitley County stepped up on both ends of the court in the fourth quarter, only allowing South Laurel 11 points while adding 16 points to their score but it wasn’t enough for the lead, taking the 72-61 loss to the Cardinals.
“We didn’t guard anybody, “Davis said. “Whitley did a great job of taking it right at us. They muscled us, out-rebounded us. We were just fortunate enough to get enough turnovers and make some easy baskets. They just man-handled us. We were fortunate enough to make some free throws and knock down some timely shots to move it up.
“With Matt or without Matt, it doesn’t matter. You have to come out and do your job and do what is asked of you. Nothing more, nothing less. The good thing is we got a district road win, that’s probably one of the only positives we got out of tonight. We’ve just got to be better mentally. I’m very disappointed in our mental effort tonight.”
South Laurel will travel to Jackson County on Friday as the Cardinals are set to face Bowling Green in the PRTC Classic with game time set for 7:30 p.m.
Davis hopes to see his team ready to play on Friday.
“If they (the Cardinals) don’t change, Bowling Green will show us everything we do wrong and will exploit it on the scoreboard greatly,” he said. “If we don’t come out with better effort, if we don’t come out with better toughness, we might get what we need.”
South Laurel 72, Whitley County 61
South Laurel 17 19 25 11 72
Whitley County 12 18 15 16 61
South Laurel (72) – Anders 18, Norvell 12, Hostettler 21, Jones 9, Cromer 4, Payne 5, Proffitt 2, England 1.
Whitley County (61) – J. Estes 7, G. Estes 11, McNealy 9, Downs 16, Mills 2, Mahan 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.