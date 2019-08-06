The South Laurel boys and girls cross country teams are gearing up for what their coaches believe will be another successful season.
The girls cross country team saw several first and second place finishes in meets, with their biggest accomplishment being named the 2018 Class 3A Region Champions, qualifying them for the KHSAA State Meet.
Phoebe McCowan and Emma Woods were named to the All-Region team by placing second and seventh at the region meet, respectively.
The boys cross country team also finished second in the region for the first time in South Laurel history.
“Last year was really a growth season for us, we went from being a mediocre team to one of the top two teams in our region,” said South Laurel boys cross country coach Dave Evans. “Overall, they all improved but Drew Meader, Jeremy Steele and Landon Deaton really stood out. These three made the All-Region team by finishing in the top eight at region.”
And after so much success last season, both the boys and girls cross country coaches are expecting to see their teams only continue to improve in the 2019 season.
“The goal for the 2019 season is to maintain momentum moving forward and strive for progress,” said South Laurel girls cross country coach Carrie Kirby. “We will work towards PR's (personal records) which translate into overall team placing. But if, at the end of a race, these things don't happen, then we will identify the positives after each competition: whether it was pushing up the hills, having a better second mile split, or an individual's particular race strategy. We need to use positive outcomes as fuel to power through the tough workouts, unforgiving heat and the days when they just aren't feeling it.”
The boys cross country team will be bringing back a lot of experience this season with eight seniors returning, including Meader, Deaton, Seth Meader, Ford Breeding, Blaine Phelps, Connor Johnston, Nathan Leis and David Howard.
“Our biggest strength is our depth and leadership with so many experienced runners returning,” Evans said.
This season, the girls cross country team will have three seniors leading on the girls’ side with Sarah Ford, Ellie Stanko and Woods. McCowan, who will be a junior this season, will also be helping to lead the Lady Cardinals this season.
With all four of these runners being a part of last season’s region champion team and two were members of the 2015 region champion team, Kirby said they are all “responsible for creating this new and vibrant running legacy at South Laurel.”
“Our roster reflects a mixture of experience and youth,” Kirby said. “I'm hoping the upperclassmen share their wealth of knowledge with the younger runners to help continue our dynamic program. I feel like our middle school girls team will be stronger this year because the majority of them are second year participants. There will be ample opportunity for the middle school girls to step-up and compete at the varsity level.
“I believe the 2019 cross country season for the Lady Cardinals will be a memorable one because of the strong leadership and upcoming talent.”
Both Evans and Kirby hope that this season’s schedule will help to prepare their teams for the competition at both the region and state level.
“I feel like our schedule is overall very competitive,” Kirby said. “Obviously, the Greater Louisville Classic and the Meet of Champions will have a larger pool of athletes in the individual races and we will face teams outside of our region—races like these are good preparation for the state meet. Our surrounding counties' races may not have as large a number of athletes but the level of talent will not be lacking. Our region has several worthy opponents when you consider team status and individual athletes.”
“With a team with this much depth and experience returning we expect to compete to win every weekend and at the bigger meets show improvement towards reaching our season goals,” Evans said. “The boys have to stay focused each week during practice and meets.”
The South Laurel boys and girls cross country teams will kick off their season with their first meet on Saturday, August 24, at the Pulaski County Invitational.
