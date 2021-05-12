It was an easy win for the South Laurel Cardinals on Tuesday night when they hosted the Harlan County Black Bears and came away with the 11-1 win in the 13th Region matchup.
South Laurel scored early and often in the blowout victory. They finished the game with 11 hits from eight total batters, in what is their third win in a row this season and their fifth in their last six games.
The Cardinals scored the first run in the game to open the first inning, when a single from Reed Marcum brought home Ayden Smith to give them a 1-0 lead.
After a scoreless second inning, the South Laurel offense exploded for five runs in the bottom of the third. Bundy the first to score when he reached home on a single from Marcum. Smith scored the second run of the inning on a walk, followed by walks from Marcum and Lewis, as the result of walks.
They added another run in the fourth and four more in the fifth, ending the game in just six innings, and rolling to the 11-1 blowout win.
Ayden Smith led the way for the Cardinals at the plate, with a double and a single. Reed Marcum and Hunter Bundy each singled once, apiece, while Ashton Garland, Wes Wright, Maison Lewis, Harrison Byrd, and Dylan Dixon had one single each.
Marcum, Lewis, and Byrd each drove in two runs on the night. Garland, Wright, Dixon, Bundy, and Maison Lewis each drove in one run.
Byrd started on the mound for the Cardinals and pitched a complete game. Byrd finished the game in five innings.
With the win, the Cardinals have now won three straight games, with wins over Garrard County, Madison Southern, and Harlan County.
