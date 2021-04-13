A big day at the plate from Ayden Smith powered the South Laurel Cardinals to their second straight win over the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets, winning 11-1 in just five innings Tuesday night, in the 50th District showdown.
The Cardinals knocked off Williamsburg just one night prior, winning 6-2, and Tuesday night’s win completed the two-game series sweep and puts South Laurel in sole possession of first place in the 50th District, after Corbin and Whitley County split their series.
Smith was the driving force behind the win on Tuesday. The sophomore finished the game with two home runs and five runs batted in. He also scored two runs.
The Cardinal wasted little time putting Williamsburg away. Trey Smith’s squad took a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning behind a three-run shot to left field by Smith in just the third at-bat of the evening for South Laurel. A double by Harrison Byrd brought home Lucas Mullins for the fourth run of the inning, while a single by Maison Lewis and an error from the Yellow Jackets, allowed the Cardinals to extend their lead to 6-0.
South Laurel went on to score two runs in the second, a run in the third, and two more in the top of the fifth to complete the 10-run rule and take the 11-1 win in the fifth innings.
Mullins started on the mound for the Cardinals. He pitched a complete game five innings, allowing two hits, one run, and striking out seven.
Williamsburg Coach Bryan Hopkins said the first inning deficit was just too much for his team to overcome, but his team will continue working to get better.
“The game did not go as planned, but we live to play another day,” said Hopkins. “We will learn from today and be better tomorrow because of it.”
With the win, South Laurel has now won five games in a row, after starting the season 1-2. They will return to action on Friday, playing McCreary Central at home.
