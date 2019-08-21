STANFORD — South Laurel coach Joey Marcum wanted to test his team early by scheduling both Corbin and Lincoln County on the road.
After beginning the season with a 1-1-1 mark, the Cardinals dropped a 2-0 decision to Corbin this past Saturday, and fell to the Patriots, 4-0, on Monday, allowing Marcum to see what his team needs to work on as the season progresses.
“We always put a couple of really tough matches in the first part of our schedule,” Marcum said. “We have seen several weaknesses, so now we go back to the training field and try to correct them. We have another tough district matchup next week when we go to North Laurel.
“I’m proud of my guys again for working whistle to whistle,” he added. “They never quit playing and we created several scoring opportunities. We just have to find a way to capitalize and get in the net.”
Lincoln County was able to build a 2-0 lead in the first half before putting the game away with two more goals in the second half.
“They are an awesome team,” Marcum said. “Their senior class has talent that we have watched develop for four years. They should make some noise in the 12th Region.”
South Laurel was scheduled to play Estill County on Tuesday and will be back in action on Tuesday, Aug. 27 against North Laurel.
