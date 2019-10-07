Cardinals drop season-finale to Sayre

LEXINGTON — Joey Marcum’s South Laurel Cardinals dropped their final game of the regular season, losing to Sayre on Saturday, 3-0.
It marked the fourth time South Laurel (12-6-2) had been shut out during the season.
“We controlled possession most of the first half,” Marcum said. “Their keeper saved a penalty kick which gave them some momentum and they slipped in a goal and led 1-0 at the half.
“I feel like we rushed the second half and started trying to force something to happen quickly,” he added. “They were prepared for us and ready to give us some payback for the loss we handed them last season. I hope this will help us focus and get fired up for next week. This should be an exciting district tournament.”
