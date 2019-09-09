SOUTH LAUREL—The South Laurel Cardinals couldn’t contain Bell County’s high powered offense on Friday night, as the Cardinals took an 80-40 loss to the Bobcats.
“We couldn’t stop them (Bell County) at all defensively,” said South Laurel Coach Donnie Burdine. “We haven’t had that happen since I’ve been here. We’ve had some beatings but it’s usually because our offense wasn’t working or there were turnovers or whatever but tonight, we just couldn’t stop them.”
Bell County got things going offensively with a 39-yard touchdown pass by London Stephney to Jason Jones with 9:49 left in the first quarter, followed by a two-point conversion to give the Bobcats an 8-0 lead.
South Laurel quickly answered with a 33-yard touchdown run by Jordan Ramey with 7:46 left in the first quarter, 8-6.
The Cardinals were able to keep up with the Bobcats for most of the first quarter but couldn’t execute on two-point conversions, giving the Bell County a 10-point lead heading into the second quarter, 22-12.
Bell County was able to extend its lead in the second quarter when the Bobcats offense added four more touchdowns in the second quarter, while holding the Cardinals offense to only two touchdowns, giving the Bobcats a 50-26 lead going into halftime.
“We were playing pretty well on the offensive side but they got enough separation from us and that was it,” Burdine said.
The Cardinals quickly came out of halftime with a 65-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Logan Gentry to Traeton Napier to make the score 50-32 with 11:45 left in the third quarter.
Bell County went on a scoring frenzy with four unanswered touchdowns in the second half, taking an 80-32 lead over South Laurel.
The Cardinals finished the game with a 65-yard touchdown run with five minutes left in the game before the Bobcats took the win, 80-40.
Burdine said that with the youth and inexperience in some spots of the defense, as well as five injuries that had players out tonight, his Cardinals got overwhelmed and couldn’t find a way to stop the Bobcats offense from finding the end zone.
“It’s a young football team in a couple spots and those spots got overwhelmed tonight but we’re going to get better,” he said. “We’re embarrassed but we’ve got to get back to work. We’re not going to back away, we’re going to play the best and it’s going to make us better by the end of the season. And that’s our goal, to be the best football we can be come November 1st.”
South Laurel will be hosting West Jessamine on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
