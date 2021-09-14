SOMERSET — South Laurel came out flat during its match against Southwestern on Tuesday, and the Warriors made the Cardinals pay.
Southwestern pulled out a 3-1 win that snapped South Laurel’s two-game win streak during the process.
Ben House scored the Cardinals’ (3-4-2) lone goal of the match.
“We had a rough match today,” South Laurel coach Brooks Cawood said. “Coming away after a 3-1 loss definitely had us thinking about what we could do to be better. We came out very flat and had trouble matching the intensity of our opponent.
“As a unit, we were just not able to put together a complete match,” he added. “We had some points in the match where we looked great; we possessed well and moved the ball, supported one another and then Southwestern was able to take control of the game. I feel like we learned a lot about our team and know that in order to be successful, we are going to have to really stay focused during our games. Our boys are in excellent physical condition but until we get tougher mentally, we are going to not perform to the best of our ability.”
