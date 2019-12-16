RICHMOND — The South Laurel Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season after Lincoln County defeated the Cardinals 54-40 in Saturday’s Brent Ray Classic held at Madison Central.
The Cardinals were off to a red hot start with five straight wins but suffered a setback after a slow start on Saturday, making their record 5-1.
South Laurel’s offense had trouble getting going on Saturday with only five points in the first quarter while Lincoln County’s offense was able to secure a 12-5 lead in the first quarter.
By halftime, the Patriots had found a nine-point lead over the Cardinals after adding 15 more points to the scoreboard and holding South Laurel to 13 points.
The Patriots outscored the Cardinals 27-22 in the second half with Matthew Cromer leading the Cardinals with a 14-point effort in the second half.
The Cardinals were led by Cromer with 19 points. The Patriots only had three players to score with Jaxon Smith leading the team with 23 points while Elijah Frye contributed 18 and Bryston Alcorn scored 11 points.
South Laurel will be back in action on Tuesday as the Cardinals host the Corbin Redhounds with game time set for 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Game
PRTC Classic
South Laurel 71, Bowling Green 64
Matt Cromer returned from an ankle sprain he suffered against Whitley County earlier in the week by scoring a game-high 34 points to lead South Laurel to a 71-64 win over Bowling Green during Friday’s PRTC Classic.
“I was happy to see our guys play with more intensity, fight and discipline tonight,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “I was really proud of our bench. They gave us quality minutes when we got into some foul trouble. Overall, I’m happy to see that we have taken things in practice we have worked on and have some success in a game like this.”
The Cardinals took a slim 17-15 lead into the second quarter before using a 24-11 run in the second quarter to push their advantage to 41-26 at halftime.
Cromer scored 12 points during the second quarter while Alex Hostettler added seven of his 12 points during the period.
South Laurel had to hold off a late rally by the Purples after being outscored, 38-30, in the second half.
Cromer’s 34 points led the way for the Cardinals. He finished with four 3-pointers while Micah Anders added 13 points while Hostettler turned in a 12-point effort.
Friday’s Game
PRTC Classic
At Jackson County
South Laurel 71, Bowling Green 64
Bowling Green 15 11 18 20 64
South Laurel 17 24 16 14 71
Bowling Green (64) — Mason 7, Cooper 14, Buttrey 16, Morrison 5, Huddleston 9, Wilson 2, Flannery 2, Banks 9.
South Laurel (71) — Cromer 34, Anders 13, Norvell 8, Hostettler 12, Jones 2, Proffitt 2.
Saturday’s Game
Brent Ray Classic
At Madison Central
Lincoln County 54, South Laurel 40
Lincoln County 12 15 10 17 54
South Laurel 5 13 15 7 40
Lincoln County (54) – Alcorn 11, Frye 18, Smith 23.
South Laurel (40) – Anders 3, Norvell 6, Hostettler 7, Jones 5, Cromer 19.
