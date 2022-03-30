The South Laurel Cardinals had a tough night at the plate in a 8-3 loss to the Somerset Briar Jumpers on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals mustered just four hits in the loss and had dug themselves into a hole, before they could really get going.
Somerset scored five runs in the top of the first inning and three more in the top of the second, taking a quick 8-0 lead to start the game.
Coach Trey Smith said the rough start was too much for his team to overcome.
“We had a tough first two innings. We missed some play we are capable of making and it put us in a hole,” said Smith. “I was proud of Will Alsip tonight for keeping us in the game and throwing five shutout innings. He did a great job competing for a freshman.”
Alsip came on in relief for Harrison Byrd who started on the mound of the Cardinals. Alsip pitched five and one-third innings, while allowing just three hits and striking out eight batters. The freshman held the Somerset offense at bay for the five-plus innings he was on the mound.
Down 8-0, South Laurel was able to add their first run in the bottom of the third inning when a ground ball by Cole Harville scored Ashton Garland to make the score 8-1.
Garland came back in the bottom of the fourth and hit a fly ball that scored Maison Lewis to cut the score to 8-2. Combs scored the third and final run for the Cardinals on a sacrifice fly from Harville, making the score 8-3.
Alsip also led South Laurel at the plate with three singles on the night. Austin Smith added a double.
Smith said the loss was just a bump in the road for his team, and he knows they have a lot of fight left in them to continue getting better.
“I have a group that will continue to fight and I know we will continue to get better,” said Smith. “I really like my team.”
The Cardinals picked up a win on Monday night when they took on Harlan County. They scored five runs in the final two innings of the match to take a 7-2 win.
Cole Harville picked up the win on the mound for the Cardinals. He pitched all seven innings, allowing six hits and two runs, while striking out five batters.
The Cardinals had ten hits in the game. Connor Combs, Landry Collett, and Maison Lewis all had multiple hits for South Laurel. Lewis, Collett, and Combs each collected two hits to lead the Cardinals.
