Cardinals looking to snap 14-game losing skid

LONDON — The South Laurel Cardinals open the 2021 season Friday in the deep dark hills of eastern Kentucky when they travel to face off against Harlan County with hopes of snapping a program-worst 14-game losing skid.
“The two weeks since camp has been hectic with the start of school and two scrimmages last week,” coach Jep Irwin said. “We have had some illness and injuries which have thinned our numbers and affected our workload, which is not great timing. But that is part of it of course. Our team had played hard and I love the attitude they are bringing to practice daily — a strong desire to get better. That is helping us improve daily. We have really improved since camp at the end of July, and that is a good thing because we have a long way to go to be a consistent winner.
“I’m still concerned about our depth in general but especially on the defensive line,” he added. “Our first three are pretty good and we have one experienced sub but after that, we just don't have anyone consistent right now.”
If South Laurel is going to get its first win since Sept. 2019, the Cardinals must find a way to slow down Harlan County tailback Demarco Hopkins. Hopkins finished preseason play with 224 rushing yards on only nine carries last week against Breathitt County.
“Harlan is a big, strong football team with a gifted tailback, who can go the distance on any play,” Irwin said. “We expect them to get him the ball 30-plus times if they can.
(The key for us is) we have to stay on the field on offense and make them play in space, picking our times to run the ball but also present them with a lot of looks and moving the launch point to help our young offensive linemen out,” he added. “Defensively, we must be physical and sound upfront and gang tackle every single play.”
Irwin said a win would be nice Friday but the key currently is to continue to improve.
“Winning the first one is always great, especially in our situation where we did not win one last season,” he said. “Either way we have to keep improving every day.”
