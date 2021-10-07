Cardinals looking to snap 21-game losing skid 

LONDON — Jep Irwin’s South Laurel Cardinals are coming off a 48-7 district loss against Pulaski County but they hope to snap their 21-game losing skid when Lewis County pays a visit to Gilliam Field on Friday.
The Cardinals (0-7) enter the game as small favorites with a .30527 RPI rating while the Lions’ RPI stands at .28016.
If South Laurel does come away with a win, it would mark the first time since a 44-14 victory over West Jessamine on Sept. 13, 2019.
“We are day to day and week to week,” Irwin said. “Our sole focus is having a great practice tomorrow and getting ready to play against Lewis County on Friday. We are fortunate to have another home game and a chance to compete this week. Our young team needs as many reps and opportunities as we can get to improve.”
Lewis County’s lone win came against Powell County (40-18) on Sept. 24.
The Lions are led by quarterback Ayden Cooper. He has completed 53-of-101 pass attempts for 1,206 yards and nine touchdowns. His main receiving threats are Austin Howard (18 receptions, 457 receiving yards, and four touchdowns), and Trey Gerike (15 receptions, 402 receiving yards, and three touchdowns).
Ethan Sizemore leads Lewis County with 437 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while Howard has 309 rushing yards and two scores.
“It would be great to get a win this week,” Irwin said. “To do that, we must play with more discipline and do our job with great effort.”
