Cardinals lose district match-up to Corbin

SOUTH LAUREL—Thursday night’s matchup between district opponents South Laurel and Corbin in a packed gym was an intense one but in the end the Lady Redhounds walked away with a 3-1 (17-25, 28-26, 25-19, 25-16) win over the Lady Cardinals.
“I am very pleased,” Corbin Coach Vanessa Ross said of the win. “I am very blessed to be their coach, they all turned on tonight.”
“We came out a little nervous and then settled in and played like we’re capable of playing but then we just collapsed,” said South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones. “We gave them the game. Blockers weren’t there, we were hitting to the defense—things we work on in practice every day weren’t carrying over into this game.”
After the Lady Redhounds took an early lead in the first set, South Laurel fought its way back into the match to take the lead. The Lady Cardinals won the first set 25-17.
The Lady Cardinals took the lead quickly in the second set and held it for most of the set until the Lady Redhounds tied it at 24 a piece.
Corbin found a 28-26 win in the second set that gave the Lady Redhounds the momentum they needed moving into the final two sets.
Corbin led the way the final two sets with a 25-19 victory in the third set and a 25-16 win in the fourth to win the match 3-1.
“Being here in South Laurel’s gym, it’s always intimidating, especially when they’ve got a huge student section and they are a good team, I think in the first set we let our emotions get the best of us,” said Ross. “After the game went on we realized we were a lot better than we showed in that first set and we picked it up and played as a family.”
Corbin’s Emma Krustinger had an impressive night of serving with four aces on the night, while South Laurel’s Chloe Adams led the team with 13 kills and Cara Whitus followed with seven kills.
“We have a lot of potential and if they will give 100 percent every play, then we will get where we want to be but we haven’t figured out that you’ve got to give it all every play, not just every now and then,” Jones said.
