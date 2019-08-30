Cardinals need full team effort against Breathitt County

LONDON — Despite a slow start, the South Laurel Cardinals walked away with a season-opening win over Boyd County last week.
South Laurel Coach Donnie Burdine is hoping to mark down another win in tonight’s matchup against Breathitt County in the Kentucky River Medical Center Honey Bowl.
The Cardinals’ offense came out slow in last week’s matchup with only one touchdown in the first half but South Laurel took control of the second half with two touchdowns, while the Cardinal defense kept the Bobcats from finding the end zone again in the second half.
South Laurel rushed for 191 yards in last week’s game, while quarterback Logan Gentry was able to complete 11 passes.
“I loved the fact that we found a way to win a physical game,” Burdine said of last week’s 21-8 win over Boyd County. “I thought we played really well on defense as well. I was slightly disappointed that our offense sputtered a bit but they found a way to get it done.”
The Cardinals (1-0) will be facing a Breathitt County (1-0) squad who defeated Jenkins 39-8 last week.
Burdine said he expects to see a lot of outside running and deep passes from the Bobcats today and will need to see his offense compete from start to finish, with Gentry leading the way for the Cardinals with the help of receiver Daterion Brigance and skill players Kobe Fields and Jordan Ramey.
Burdine said that it will take a complete game and a complete team effort to come away with the win in tonight’s matchup against Breathitt County.
“We have to be more focused on offense, can't have ridiculous penalties or bad first down plays,” Burdine said. “We have to limit the unforced errors and take care of the football.”
With several recent injuries looming over South Laurel’s squad, Burdine is expecting to see his young Cardinals step up as the season progresses.
“We have to play great as a team and have some more young kids step up to fill some spots because of injuries,” Burdine said.
Today's game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.