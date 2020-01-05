LONDON — After dropping two consecutive games to begin Christmas break, South Laurel managed to finish it with a bang by winning five straight games which included Saturday’s 56-45 win over 13th Region power Clay County during the nightcap of the Grace Health Raymond Reed Classic.
The Cardinals (11-3) built an early 15-11 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they handed the Tigers (9-5) their first loss to a region team this season.
“It’s a great way to end Christmas break because the way we started it, it wasn’t good,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. ”That shows you the growth our guys are showing and the trust they have in each other.
“Now we get a week off, and we get some time to get healthy, too,” he added. “You can see the confidence in each other. Now we have guys coming off the bench playing key minutes. I’m just so proud of them. They played hard.”
The Cardinals were also able to hold their opponents to under 50 points or less for the eighth time this team which includes their past two games.
“Our guys are trying to lock in,” Davis said. “At the beginning of the year, they were trying to understand how to fight and play defense every possession. We finally got some practices in and got some confidence in our guys. Our younger guys and inexperienced guys are catching on. We are sacrificing our bodies, and we’re not letting people score. We are taking it personal.”
South Laurel led 29-20 at halftime and led by as many as 14 points in the third before taking a 46-34 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“Clay County is a good team,” Davis said. “They’re not healthy by any means. I thought we were able to hit shots, but they were tired coming off a game against a great Scott County team. I’m just happy our guys fought and gave everything we had.”
Senior Matt Cromer led the Cardinals with a game-high 25 points while knocking down three 3-pointers and finishing 8-of-9 from the free-throw kind. Both Micah Anders and Brett Norvell turned in 13 points apiece while Caden Jones, who turned in a stellar defensive effort, finished with four points.
South Laurel will be back in action Saturday on the road against Clay County during the nightcap of the Bobby Keith Classic at 7 p.m.
Grace Health Raymond Reed Classic
at South Laurel High School
South Laurel 56, Clay County 45
Clay County 11 9 14 11 45
South Laurel 15 14 17 10 56
Clay County (45) — Curry 7, Robinson 16, Langdon 11, C. Farmer 7, Begley 2, T. Farmer 2.
South Laurel (56) — Anders 13, Norvell 13, Jones 4, Cromer 25, Payne 1.
Thursday’s Game
South Laurel 77, Williamsburg 49
South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis had concerns going into his team’s 50th District matchup against Williamsburg.
But they quickly went away after his Cardinals used a 30-point second quarter to distance themselves from the Yellow Jackets before recording a convincing 77-49 win.
The 28-point victory turned out to be South Laurel’s as the Cardinals limited Williamsburg to its second-lowest point output of the season.
“I was really worried having four days off and one practice then three games in our tournament and turn around a have a day off because they needed it,” Davis said. “We had another short turnaround again coming into a road district game today, and then add not being in school. So we brought them in yesterday and today, and we had a good shoot around.”
South Laurel jumped out to a 4-0 lead to open the game before seeing the Yellow Jackets respond with a 7-0 run.
The Cardinals closed out the first quarter with an 11-4 run to take a 15-11 edge into the second quarter.
South Laurel put the game away in the second period as Matt Cromer scored 11 of his team-high 22 points. Parker Payne added all seven of his points during the quarter while Brett Norvell hit two 3-pointers that helped the Cardinals to take a commanding 45-22 lead at halftime.
“I thought we started OK and then we got a little sloppy,” Davis said. “We had seven turnovers in the first quarter but cleaned things up in the second quarter. I was proud of the way we moved the basketball and the quality of the shots we were taking. Guys are stepping up and trusting each other and the ball is moving a lot better.”
South Laurel managed to outscore Williamsburg, who has now lost five of its last six games, 32-27, during the second half to wrap-up the win.
Aaron Hostettler joined Cromer as the lone two Cardinals to score in double figures with 10 points. Twelve different players scored for South Laurel during the game.
South Laurel 77, Williamsburg 49
South Laurel 15 30 11 21 77
Williamsburg 11 11 14 13 49
South Laurel (77) — Anders 7, Norvell 8, Hostettler 10, Jones 7, Cromer 22, Payne 7, Breeding 5, England 2, Wright 2, Allen 2, Mabe 2, Bowling 3.
Williamsburg (49) — Powell 4, Thomas 3, Rose 19, Manning 2, Ponder 3, L. Bray 2, J. Bray 6, Hunter 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.