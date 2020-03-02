WHITLEY COUNTY — The South Laurel Cardinals rallied late in Friday night’s 50th District Boys Basketball Tournament championship game to defeat the Corbin Redhounds, 54-51, and be named back-to-back 50th District Champions.
With the Cardinals down by three points with 1:26 left in the game, South Laurel’s Brett Norvell stepped up with a three-point play to tie the game at 51 apiece with one minute left to go followed by back-to-back turnovers that helped the Cardinals pick up a 54-51 lead, leaving the Redhounds only 15.5 seconds to make a play.
Corbin couldn’t come up with an answer, giving South Laurel the 54-51 win and the district title.
“I’m proud of our guys, we could have just collapsed and gave in,” said South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis. “I asked them ‘is this how you want to go or do you want to go down fighting?’ The guys picked it up and were able to get some stops and they just grinded it out. This was a true team win and I just love how we stayed with it. We didn’t give up.”
“Love my squad and wouldn’t trade them for anyone in the state,” said Corbin Coach Tony Pietrowski.
“We really did a lot of great things but realized we also missed a few chances throughout the game. Had we capitalized, the outcome could have been different.”
The Redhounds quickly jumped to lead in the first quarter after outscoring South Laurel 12-7.
The two teams traded leads seven times in the second quarter before Corbin settled in with a 27-25 lead heading into halftime after a shot by Gavin Allen with just 2.5 seconds left in the quarter.
After another back and forth quarter, the Cardinals claimed a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter when Micah Anders made a shot to give South Laurel the 38-37 lead.
Corbin led by as much as seven points in the fourth quarter before the Cardinals began to cut the lead down.
Norvell’s three-point play helped to tie the game up at 51 apiece followed by a turnover that put Anders at the free throw line. Anders knocked down one free throw to give the Cardinals a 52-51 lead with 52.3 seconds left.
A huge steal by Norvell with 30.7 seconds left gave the Cardinals the ball again where Matthew Cromer knocked down two free throws after being fouled, giving the Cardinals a three-point lead with 15.5 seconds left in the game. Corbin’s Matthew Taylor attempted a three-point shot but ultimately couldn’t come up with an answer to give South Laurel the win.
Davis said he had to give a lot of credit to Corbin on Friday night.
“They (Corbin) have gotten better all year and we knew we were going to be in for a dog fight and he (Coach Pietrowski) had them prepared,” Davis said. “You just can’t say enough about how good of a coach he is.”
“If you told me at the beginning of the year that we’d be sitting where we are and winning a district championship, a lot of people didn’t really think we could probably do it,” Davis added. “We were just fortunate. I’m just speechless. This group has been so fun to coach, they’re coachable. I love this team. They sacrifice for each other, they sacrifice for the team and want the best for each other. They could be selfish, they could get mad but they accept their roles and here we are district champs.”
Both Corbin and South Laurel will be moving into next week’s 13th Region Boys Basketball Tournament.
Davis and Pietrowski are hoping to see their teams ready for another fight in next week’s tournament.
“This regional tournament is going to be a dog fight,” Davis said. “I don’t really know if it matters if you’re a winner or a loser going into this because any of the eight teams can beat each other, you’ve just got to be ready to go.”
“We will hold our heads high and continue to reach our ultimate goal of representing the 13th Region at state,” Pietrowski said.
South Laurel 54, Corbin 51
South Laurel 7 18 13 16 54
Corbin 12 15 10 14 51
South Laurel (54) – Anders 8, Norvell 8, Hostettler 8, Jones 4, Cromer 19, Payne 5, Proffitt 2.
Corbin (51) – Stewart 7, Hibbitts 7, Hicks 3, Byrley 8, Wine 1, Taylor 17, Allen 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.