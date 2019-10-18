Cardinals ready to take field after bye week to face Southwestern 

SOUTH LAUREL — After last week’s bye week, the South Laurel Cardinals are looking to get back on the field today and are looking to finish their season out strong.
After several injuries and a tough 48-0 loss to Pulaski County on October 4, the Cardinals’ bye week came at just the right time, allowing Donnie Burdine’s team a chance to heal and refocus.
Burdine said he thought the bye week was important to give his team an opportunity to clear their minds and refocus his team on the goals the Cardinals have set for themselves this season.
After losing their starting quarterback, Logan Gentry, to an injury in the First Priority Bowl game against North Laurel, freshman quarterback Dylan Burdine made his debut at quarterback.
The Cardinals had just a week to prepare Dylan and his offense for the Cardinals’ matchup with Pulaski County, where South Laurel was handed a 48-0 loss.
The quarterback change has been an adjustment for the Cardinals and Burdine hopes that having last week off helped give his offense an opportunity to adjust but believes this week will be the real test.
“Dylan (Burdine) is a very good quarterback but he is also a freshman,” Burdine said. “He will still make mistakes, he will still be slower and not as strong as the senior (quarterback). He does read the zone play better than Logan (Gentry) and has a different skill set that fits our offense better.”
Today, the Cardinals will be facing a Southwestern team coming off a 14-0 loss to Whitley County. Despite the Warriors finding 133 rushing yards and 85 passing yards in last week’s matchup with Whitley County, Southwestern wasn’t able to find the end zone.
Burdine said one of the biggest struggles the Cardinals will be facing in today’s district matchup is Southwestern’s speed.
“They are a lot faster than us,” he said. “They have a lot of seniors and play hard. They are also very good on defense.”
In order to find a win in today’s matchup, Burdine said he expects to see his team bring everything they have got today and leave it all on the field.
“We just need to keep our young quarterback upright, take care of the football and play as hard as we can,” Burdine said.
The game is slated for 7:30 p.m. at South Laurel.
