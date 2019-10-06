SOMERSET -- The South Laurel Cardinals (2-5, 0-2) suffered their second straight district loss Friday, falling to Pulaski County 48-0 in Somerset.
Coach Donnie Burdine's Cardinals' inability to hang onto the football played a big role in the blowout.
South turned the ball over five times in the game -- three fumbles and a pair of interceptions, all of which the Maroons turned into points.
Pulaski County (6-1, 2-0) scored three times to take a 19-0 lead in the first quarter before the Cardinals mounted their only scoring threat of the game early in the second quarter.
After having no success at all offensively in the first quarter, quarterback Dylan Burdine finally found some rhythm in the passing game.
Burden hit senior Jordan Ramey with a 5-yard pass on fourth down to keep the drive alive near midfield.
Passes of 15 yards to Elisha Dugger, 12 yards to Traeton Napier, 16 yards to Logan Gentry and a one yard keeper by Burdine gave the Cardinals a first and goal inside the Maroons' 10-yard line.
But that's when the Pulaski defense rose to the occasion, stopping Ramey for 2 yards on a pair of carries and forcing two incomplete passes by Burdfing to end the 12-play drive.
Following the stop, Pulaski marched 91-yards for a touchdown to go up 26-0.
On the Cardinals' next possession, the ball sailed over punter Conner Wilson's head and Pulaski County's Caden Dobbs fell on the ball in the end zone to extend the Maroons' lead to 34-0.
After the second South fumble in as many plays, Pulaski tacked on another touchdown on a one-yard Evan Cherry run to take a 41-0 lead into the locker room at the half.
The Maroons added another score in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.
South managed only 101 total yards in the game and had only 12 net yards on the ground.
Burdine finished 17-32 passing for 89 yards for the Cardinals.
South returns home to take on Southwestern next Friday.
