The South Laurel boys golf team have turned in solid efforts in their matches this week, including securing their first team win of the season on Tuesday.
Before finding a win on Tuesday, though, the Cardinals took fourth place in a tournament at Cedar Rapids in Mount Vernon on Saturday, with South Laurel’s Brayden Reed leading the team with a score of 77, five strokes over par.
Reed also won the second place low individual award during the tournament.
Brett Norvell and Ashton Garland followed behind Reed with scores of 82 and 87, respectively.
The Cardinals found their first team win on Tuesday in a nine-hole match at Wasioto Winds where they played Bell County, Harlan County, Middlesboro and Cumberland Gap.
“We beat Bell County by six strokes on their home course,” said South Laurel Coach Steve King.
Norvell led the way with a score of 37, one over par, while Reed shot a 39.
“The key to the win was Ashton Garland’s 43 and Ryan Boswell’s 47,” King said. “We’ve had good consistency from Brett and Brayden—they are our most experienced players. Ashton has played well most of the year but yesterday Ryan Boswell played his best round of the year and gave us a very good fourth score.
“Of course we need to get better in all positions but with scores like these from the three, four and five positions, we can be competitive in all our matches and tournaments. I was happy they got the win—they’ve worked hard this year and all my players are trying to improve and want to be good players. I expect this first win will motivate them to work even harder.”
Trey Jackson and Ethan Durham also played in Tuesday’s tournament and turned in their best rounds of year, as both shot a 51, but in matches and tournaments, only the four lowest scores are counted.
The Cardinals will host the 14th Annual South Laurel Invitational Tournament at the London Country Club on Saturday, August 31, with 12 teams and some individuals expected to compete. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m.
