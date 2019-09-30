SOUTH LAUREL — The South Laurel Cardinals dropped a 3-1 decision to Somerset on Thursday night.
This was the first loss for the Cardinals since their 1-0 loss to Madison Southern on September 10.
“I was really proud of my team for maintaining their composure in a very physical match,” said South Laurel Coach Joey Marcum.
The Briar Jumpers took an early lead, with a goal by Somerset’s Jared Bastin in the 24-minute mark to give Somerset a 1-0 lead.
The Briar Jumpers kept that lead going into halftime.
“We made some adjustments and came out much better in the second half,” said Marcum.
South Laurel’s Clayton Stacy scored on a penalty kick to tie the game up at 1-1 but the Briar Jumpers were able to slide in two more goals to take the 3-1 win.
“I felt like we started a little slow in the first half but came back really hard in the second half,” Marcum said. “There were a couple of unfortunate calls that didn’t go our way. We fought until the end but just couldn’t catch back up.”
The Cardinals saw their record drop to 10-5-2 with Thursday night’s loss.
South Laurel will be back in action today (Monday), where the Cardinals will host Estill County. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
