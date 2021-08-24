CORBIN — The defending 13th Region champion Corbin Redhounds proved Tuesday that knocking them off the 13th Region pedestal isn’t going to be easy.
Corbin ran its record to a perfect 4-0 after upending 49th District rival South Laurel with a convincing 9-0 win.
The Cardinals (1-3-1) struggled from the get-go, and the Redhounds made them pay.
Brayden Van led Corbin with three goals while Jose Torres and Austin Wise each added two goals apiece. Both Gabe Cima and Ian Will each scored a goal apiece in the nine-goal won.
Wise started the scoring with a goal during the 19th minute while Noah Bonnell assisted Torres’s first goal during the 20th minute. Torres assisted the Redhounds’ next two goals (Cima and Wise) as Corbin’s lead grew to 4-0.
Torres added another goal during the 29th minute as Adrian Pataki added the assist. Chesney Jacobs assisted Van’s goal during the 31st minute while Van’s goal during the 34th minute gave the Redhounds a commanding 7-0 lead at halftime.
Xavier Keck assisted Van’s third goal of the game 17 minutes into the second half while Cima recorded an assist to Will, as the Redhounds picked up the nine-goal victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.