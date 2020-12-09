LONDON — As we all await the end of what has been a tumultuous 2020 year, perhaps no group is more excited to move on to the new year than high school basketball players across the state.
The high school basketball season was delayed due to the rise in numbers of COVID-19 in our state. Now, the first slate of games is scheduled for January 4, with practices set to start on Dec. 14.
The South Laurel Cardinals are one team that could have used the early season December games to help prepare for the second half of the season. South Laurel lost seven seniors from last year's squad, including Matthew Cromer and Brett Norvell.
Coach Jeff Davis said he and his team knew that having the season pushed back was a possibility, and they had talked about how they were going to handle it if it were to happen. Davis said his team has handled it well, despite them being ready to get back on the court.
"We talked about it at the beginning of the year, to be prepared for anything. We do what we always do and take it one day at a time and one play at a time," said Davis. "We knew there would be a good chance that we would be delayed or stopped at some point. We just went hard as we could and controlled what we could. It's disappointing that we were stopped from the standpoint of our seniors. This year has been such an unknown each week, and for them to not know what their season is going to look like or even if we have one, that is hard for them and all of the players."
The Cardinals have two seniors on this year's squad in Micah Anders and Westlyn Wright. While the hope is that the players will be back on the court in a couple of weeks, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association will meet again on Thursday to make a decision.
Currently, all but seven counties in Kentucky are considered in the red category, according to the state website, which means they have an incidence rate of over 25 people per 100,000 with the virus. All of the counties represented in the 13th Region are in the red, with Laurel being one of the worst at 68 per 100,000.
Davis said even with the high numbers, he would like to see them go to the same model that is being used in football, another close contact sport.
"I wish we were playing now, to be honest. I think we should have done like football did, play as many games as you can, and if someone has to cancel, you go find another game. I don't see things changing with the virus for some time until the vaccine is out and distributed," said Davis. "I just don't see them allowing us to start in January with all the holidays that we have had and that are coming. The numbers have always gone up a few weeks after a holiday. I just want to do whatever is the best to be able to get a season and postseason in as safely as possible."
Davis said the only thing that matters to him, outside of the safety of everyone, is that his team can get back on the court and start playing games.
"They are in a hard spot to make tough decisions for what they think may happen. I just hope they get in there and make a decision and we go with it. The pushing things back every few weeks is hard on everyone," said Davis. "I just would like to have my guys in the gym with us so we know what they are doing and how they are doing. That daily interaction is so important for them. We have shown we can do it, and keep everyone safe and healthy."
The Cardinals are scheduled to tip-off their first game on the road at Clay County in the Bobby Keith Classic on Jan. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.