LONDON—The South Laurel Cardinals had eight players to contribute points in Saturday’s semifinal round of the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge was where the Cardinals defeated Owen County 66-50.
The Cardinals got off to a quick lead with Brett Norvell and Matthew Cromer leading the quarter with seven and six points respectively, 17-10.
South Laurel went into halftime with a 12-point lead after knocking down 18 points in the second quarter while holding Owen County to 13 points, 35-23.
Owen County outscored South Laurel in the third quarter, 16-14, but the Cardinals still led with 10 points heading into the fourth quarter, 49-39.
Cromer’s eight point quarter helped the Cardinals to add 17 points in the fourth quarter and find the 66-50 win.
Cromer led the Cardinals with 23 points while Brett Norvell and Parker Payne each had 10 points for South Laurel. Owen County was led in points by Teagan Moore who had 33 points on the night.
South Laurel 66, Owen County 50
South Laurel 17 18 14 17 66
Owen County 10 13 16 11 50
South Laurel (66) — Norvell 10, Hostettler 8, Jones 4, Cromer 23, Payne 10, Breeding 4, Allen 4, Mabe 3.
Owen County (50) — Lewis 3, Wash 8, Spurgeon 3, Anderson 3, Moore 33.
Friday’s Game
South Laurel 59, Lynn Camp 35
The South Laurel Cardinals cruised to a 59-35 win over the Lynn Camp Wildcats in Friday night's first round of the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge.
After a close first half where the Cardinals finished with just a four-point lead over the Wildcats, South Laurel's defense picked up the pace.
"I think our guys got a little more focused defensively," said South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis. "Being off four days and trying to get back in the flow, we knew it was going to be kind of sloppy--I thought it was going to be on offense but it was defensively."
South Laurel built up a 10-point lead in the second quarter within the first two and a half minutes of the quarter that allowed them to pull away.
Lynn Camp was finally able to get on the scoreboard in the second quarter after Matt Disney knocked down a shot with just 1:35 left in the quarter, 29-17.
The Cardinals went into halftime with a 10-point lead, 29-19.
"We did a better job in the second quarter on limiting them to one shot and making sure they didn't get second and third opportunities," Davis said.
South Laurel outscored Lynn Camp 27-16 in the second half to seal the win.
"We weren't doing what we needed to do," Phipps said. "When you get down like that and get frustrated, you go and start making bad decisions. I don't think we picked up like we should have and I felt like we were just going through the motions but when you're playing a team like this, you can't do that."
Matthew Cromer led the Cardinals with 19 points while Lynn Camp was led by Max Burd with 13 points.
South Laurel 59, Lynn Camp 35
South Laurel 19 10 12 18 59
Lynn Camp 15 4 6 10 35
South Laurel (59) — Anders 9, Norvell 6, Hostettler 2, Cromer 19, Payne 4, Proffitt 5, England 4, Garland 3, Reed 1, Allen 6.
Lynn Camp (35) — Burd 13, Prater 2, Disney 12, Dunn 2, McGeorge 4, Kirby 2.
