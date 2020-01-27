After a slow start, a late surge helped Jeff Davis’ South Laurel Cardinals seal a 57-52 win over 13th Region opponent Bell County on Saturday in the Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase.
With the win, the Cardinals are now riding on a five-game winning streak and sitting at a 16-4 record and 10-2 versus 13th Region opponents.
The Bobcats, who are now under the coaching direction of former North Laurel coach Brad Sizemore, saw their record drop to 7-11 and 4-5 versus region opponents.
Both teams got off to a slow start offensively on Saturday night with Bell County taking an 8-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
The two teams picked up their offense with the Bobcats adding 16 points in the second quarter while South Laurel added 14 points, giving Bell County a 24-20 lead at halftime.
A seven-point effort by Brett Norvell helped the Cardinals to put up 19 points in the third quarter but the Bobcats remained in the lead after adding 16 points for the quarter, 40-39.
Norvell’s nine-point effort in the fourth quarter helped the Cardinals to put up 18 points while South Laurel’s defense was able to hold the Bobcats to only 12 points in the final quarter to help the Cardinals find the win.
Bell County’s defense held South Laurel’s Matthew Cromer to only eight points on Saturday. Cromer averages 25.3 points per game.
The Cardinals were led in points by Brett Norvell with 19 points while Parker Payne had 17 points for South Laurel on Saturday.
The Cardinals will face district opponent the Corbin Redhounds on Tuesday. This will be the second matchup of the two teams this season where the Cardinals defeated the Redhounds 74-61 earlier this season. Corbin will play host for South Laurel with game time set for 7:30 p.m.
South Laurel 57, Bell County 52
South Laurel 6 14 19 18 57
Bell County 8 16 16 12 52
South Laurel (57) – Anders 2, Norvell 19, Hostettler 9, Jones 2, Cromer 8, Payne 17.
Bell County (52) – Stephney 20, Woolum 10, Stepp 3, Caldwell 3, Burnett 16.
Thursday’s Game
South Laurel 51, Whitley County 38
The South Laurel Cardinals picked up their second win this season over Whitley County on Thursday night where Brett Norvell and Matthew Cromer combined for 41 points to defeat the Colonels 51-38.
The Cardinals defeated Whitley County on December 10 with a score of 72-61 but saw a much lower scoring game on Thursday night.
With the win, the Cardinals extended their winning streak to four games and saw their record improve to 15-4 and 5-0 versus district opponents while the Colonels saw their record drop to 9-10 and 0-3 versus district opponents.
Jeff Davis’ Cardinals were able to build up an 11-point lead over the Colonels at the end of the first quarter, 22-11, with Norvell and Cromer doing all the scoring for the Cardinals in the first quarter. Cromer had 10 points in the first quarter while Norvell had 12 points.
The Cardinals and Colonels both struggled offensively in the second quarter, each team adding only seven points, with South Laurel holding onto a 29-18 lead going into halftime.
Cromer led the Cardinals in the third quarter with eight points while Norvell, Alex Hostettler and Caden Jones each added two points to give South Laurel 14 points for the quarter. The Colonels added 10 points in the third quarter with Gray Estes and Seth Mills each putting up five points in the quarter.
The Cardinals were able to keep a hefty 43-28 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Whitley County fought back to get within nine points of the Colonels after Jackson Estes knocked down a shot, 49-38, with 2:55 left to play in the game to give themselves an opportunity to get back into the game.
South Laurel’s defense was able to keep the Colonels’ offense from finding the basket the remainder of the game to find the 51-38 win.
Cromer led the Cardinals with 22 points in Thursday night’s matchup while Norvell had 19 points for South Laurel. Mills led the Colonels with 11 points on Thursday night while Gray followed with 10 points on the night.
South Laurel 51, Whitley County 38
South Laurel 22 7 14 8 51
Whitley County 11 7 10 10 38
South Laurel (51) – Norvell 19, Hostettler 2, Jones 8, Cromer 22.
Whitley County (38) – J. Estes 5, G. Estes 10, McNealy 3, Downs 4, Mills 11, Keene 3, Fuson 2.
