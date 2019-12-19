LONDON — The South Laurel Cardinals and the Corbin Redhounds met up on Tuesday night for a district showdown but it was the Cardinals who walked away victorious. An 18-point lead at halftime helped to push South Laurel past Corbin, 74-61.
“2-0 in the district is where you want to be but we have a long ways to go to improve and get better,” said South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis.
“South was the better team tonight (Tuesday),” said Corbin Coach Tony Pietrowski. “They deserved the win.”
With the win, the Cardinals are now sitting at 2-0 in the district with a 6-1 record overall.
“We’ve got two district wins in December, early December,” Davis said. “We’ve got two wins and now we get to go refocus and get back to trying to get better and trying to get four quarters. These games matter. If we’d lost tonight (Tuesday), that gives Corbin a road win and road wins are important in our district because it’s the tie breaker.”
With Matthew Cromer leading the way for the Cardinals with 19 points in the first half, South Laurel built up an 18-point lead at halftime, 38-20, that left the Redhounds playing catch up for the remainder of the game.
The second half was a different story for the Redhounds, as Corbin outscored South Laurel 41-36 in the second half but it wasn’t enough to give the Redhounds the win.
Davis said the Cardinals’ big lead at halftime ultimately won them the game.
“After you look at the second half, it was huge,” Davis said of the halftime lead. “I thought we were really focused in the first half, we executed, followed the game plan. I think they (Corbin) changed and we knew they would come back out and put more pressure on us, start trapping. We didn’t handle it very well, got a little lackadaisical in passing and decision making. We just weren’t really tough with the basketball and defensively, we just lost our focus. To give up 41 (points) in the second half, that’s not a good night.”
“We had too many turnovers and looked stagnant offensively,” Pietrowski said. “I did like how we battled back to make it a game, showed a lot of resolve—that’s encouraging. Firmly believe that with hard work and dedication, we will be in the mix sooner rather than later.”
Cromer led the Cardinals with 39 points on Tuesday night while the Redhounds were led by Matthew Taylor with 26 points.
South Laurel will face crosstown rival the North Laurel Jaguars on Friday. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
“They (North Laurel) are well coached and they have weapons all around,” Davis said. “We’re going to have to do a good job of communicating on defense, making sure we limit them to one shot and not give them second and third opportunities. Reed (Sheppard) is really good at getting in the lane and passing, he’s a great passer, and they have got shooters just waiting for it. They have got other guys who can drive it and shoot it.”
South Laurel 74, Corbin 61
South Laurel 15 23 12 24 74
Corbin 9 11 19 22 61
South Laurel (74) – Anders 8, Norvell 9, Hostettler 9, Cromer 39, Proffitt 5, England 2, Wright 2.
Corbin (61) – Byrley 2, Taylor 26, Hibbitts 16, Allen 11, Hicks 3, Wine 2, Engle 1.
