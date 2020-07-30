LONDON — After seeing 13 seniors graduate from last season’s squad, coach David Evans is looking forward to seeing how his South Laurel Cardinal Cross Country team will respond this fall.
“Fortunately and unfortunately, I don’t have any seniors this year,” he said. “After losing 13 last year, this is kind of a bridge-type year for us. I am looking forward to seeing who’s going to step up and fill the void the seniors left behind. Our goal is to compete for region title every year, but we have to see how this team grows and develops.”
Even with the graduation of his seniors, the cupboard isn’t bare at South Laurel.
“We have three key returning sophomores, Jake Tapscott, Jeremy Steele, and Will Stanko,” Evans said. “These three are really the key to our team. We will go as far as they’re willing to take us. I’m really looking forward to watching these three compete. Jake has really put his heart and soul into running and I think it will definitely show. He has major untapped potential. Jeremy was a little disappointed with how last season ended for him and I’ll expect to see him bounce back this season.
“Will Stanko could be one of the best runners in the state and he doesn’t even realize how good he is,” he added. “We will have several other underclassmen competing for those other spots in our top seven. I look forward to seeing them battle and let’s see who ends up with those spots by the end of the season.”
Despite fielding a younger roster, Evans believes, “the sky is the limit for what our team can be moving forward.”
“Since my time at South Laurel, my guys have learned to be competitive, remain coachable, and to prepare for practice and meets by engraining those important practices and meet routines,” he said. “Our goals haven’t changed. We want to try to be one of the best in our area, compete for a region title, and qualify for state.
“The way it stands today, we are missing a couple of pieces to be the kind of team I’d like to put out on the course,” Evans added. “I am hopeful that we will have some kids come out that can really help us but I’d also like to see the kids that weren’t our shining stars last year really seize this as their opportunity to step up for us. Depending on how that goes, we have a chance to really shine by the end of the season.
Evans also added the key to the upcoming season is to, “navigate the COVID situation.”
“We’ve got a strong nucleus coming back with our sophomore group,” he said. “We can add a few others either through recruitment or through some of our returners stepping up. I think we should have a really strong season with the potential to finish off very strong in the region and again qualifying for state.
“I would like to add that with this whole COVID-19 situation, and the uncertainty of our normal routines and sports, that I want the kids to know that it is not lost on me and all coaches, how hard this is for them,” Evans added. “I hate missing out on the opportunity to coach such great young athletes and people. I want our athletes to look at sports as us slowing returning to normal.”
