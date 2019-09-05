Cards' four-game win streak gets snapped with 4-3 loss to Boyle County

LONDON — Boyle County has been a thorn in South Laurel’s side the past two years, but the Cardinals had high hopes of turning the tables during Tuesday’s matchup between the two teams.
The Cardinals (5-3-1) hung tough throughout the match but ended up dropping a hard-fought 4-3 decision that saw the Rebels snap South Laurel’s four-game win streak.
“I felt like we let Boyle County control the tempo for much of the match. They possessed better than we did and attacked with ten men up and played a very fast, aggressive match,” South Laurel coach Joey Marcum said. “We made some adjustments and started playing faster ourselves. They scored first, then we scored off a follow to a shot Hayden Durham made. It got banged around and then came back to Hayden, who finished it with an upper 90 shot.
“They then picked up another goal and we went into halftime with them up 2-1,” he added. “We came out during the second half and possessed better. They continued to play deep on our end of the field and their keeper played way up as well. We had several opportunities on counterattacks and missed our shots. Will McCowan finally connected on a long shot when he recovered a punt from their keeper. He fired a shot that sailed over the keeper.”
With the game tied at two apiece, it looked as if South Laurel had regained the momentum, but Boyle County answered quickly to take a short-lived 3-2 advantage.
“We tied it again after a penalty was called in the box,” Marcum said. “Clayton Stacy scored the PK by towing it in at the three. Both teams went at the ball hard the last couple of minutes and then they slipped one through our defense for the final goal.
“They are a very good team,” he added. “They have speed, powerful shooters, and they played very physically and strong. They played a couple of matches with several starters out so their record is very deceptive. We need to continue to work on finishing our shots. We missed several shots tonight and you can’t beat a good team when you don’t take advantage of scoring opportunities.”
The Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at home against Madison Southern.
