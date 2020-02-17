BARBOURVILLE — Jeff Davis’ South Laurel Cardinals continue to establish themselves as the 13th Region frontrunner by defeating the defending regional champion Knox Central Panthers, 71-57.
South Laurel (23-4) knocked down four 3-pointers in the first quarter, built an 18-6 advantage and never looked back.
“I thought we played well defensively tonight,” Davis said. “We got into some early foul trouble and we had to have some of our players come off the bench and contribute and they were able to give us a lift when we needed it during the first quarter.
“I was proud of the way we continued to battle and play hard,” he added. “I thought we had a balanced effort tonight. This was a good team win for us over a good Knox Central team.”
The Cardinals led by as many as 18 points on numerous occasions before seeing Knox Central (17-7) rally late.
South Laurel led 33-22 at halftime and 56-43 entering the fourth quarter before the Panthers went on a 12-4 run to cut their deficit to 60-55 midway through the fourth quarter.
Davis’ squad withstood Knox Central’s rally and matches it with a run of its own.
A jumper by Matt Cromer jumpstarted an 11-2 run during the final four minutes of the game, allowing the Cardinals to pull away with a convincing 14-point victory.
Cromer led South Laurel with a 25-point scoring effort while Brett Norvell added 18 points and Micah Anders followed with 13 points.
The Cardinals will host Madison Central today at 7:30 p.m.
“Things don’t get any easier,” Davis said. “We’ve got some tough games coming up. Our kids aren’t satisfied. We know we still have a lot of work to do.”
South Laurel 71, Knox Central 57
South Laurel 18 15 23 15 71
Knox Central 6 16 21 14 57
South Laurel (71) — Anders 13, Norvell 18, Hostettler 7, Jones 1, Cromer 25, Payne 2, Wright 2, Reed 3.
Knox Central (57) — Patterson 20, J. Turner 22, K. Turner 10, Mills 3, Elliott 2.
