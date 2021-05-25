Cards, Lady Cards hang tough during this past week's 13th Region Boys' and Girls' Tennis Tournaments

WILLIAMSBURG — The South Laurel Cardinal and Lady Cardinal tennis teams participated in this past week’s 13th Region Boys’ and Girls’ Tennis Tournaments and turned in stellar efforts.
South Laurel’s Allie Mitchell posted a 1-1 record, defeating North Laurel’s Lorin Sasser, 6-2, 6-2 before falling to Whitley County’s Victoria Johnson in quarterfinal action, 6-1, 6-1.
Cierra Durham fell in first-round action to Whitley County’s Bailey Brown, 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles action, South Laurel’s Kenna Kemper/Kelsea Wilson posted a 2-1 mark. They won their first-round match, 6-1, 6-0, and second-round match 1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (9) before falling in the quarterfinals to Clay County’s Higgins/Sester, 6-2, 6-1.
Macie Finley/Lily Hoskins won their first-round match, 6-1, 6-1 before falling to North Laurel’s Eva Clark/Baylie McCreary in second-round play, 6-0, 6-1.
On the boys’ side, South Laurel’s Will Wagers fell to Clay County’s Landon White, 4-6, 6-4, (8) in first-round action while teammate Jacob Parman fell to North Laurel’s Zaid Salim 7-5, 0-6, (9).
In doubles play, South Laurel’s James Rogers/Daniel Campbell lost in first-round action, Lucas Johnson/Keston Kemper won their first-round match, 6-2, 6-0 before falling in second-round action to Knox Central’s Abner, Bingham, 6-1, 6-0.
