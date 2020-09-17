MANCHESTER — The South Laurel Cardinal boys golf team turned in a second-place effort during the Southeast Kentucky Conference Golf Tournament by turning in a 357 while North Laurel finished in fourth place with a 362.
Clay County won the event by shooting a 308 while Bell County’s Andrew Caldwell’s 68 earned him top honors in the individual standings.
South Laurel’s Brayden Reed placed third with a 74 while North Laurel’s Lucas Binder finished fifth with an 85.
South Laurel’s Ashton Garland’s 88 was good enough for a 13th place finish while teammate Jaxon Jervis shot a 91 to finish 14th.
North Laurel’s Connor McKeehan and August Storm each placed 16th by shooting 92s while Nathan Edwards turned in an 18th place effort with a 93.
Also competing for South Laurel were Ethan Durham (104) and Trey Jackson (105), while North Laurel’s Cade Robinson shot a 99.
