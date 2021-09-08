CORBIN — North Laurel became the latest 13th Region team to fall to Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams (CHAT) after dropping a 3-0 decision on Tuesday.
CHAT turned in its best defensive performance to date, according to coach Chad Greer, whose team improved to 11-2 after picking up a 25-11, 25-13, and 25-20 victory.
“I was extremely proud,” he said. “They fought for each ball. We knew that Scott (Croucher) and his team would be hungry after the last match against us. We tried to keep the game speed up and play solid on both ends of the game. We try to stress that good offense comes from great defense. I think tonight that showed.
“In the first set, we got off to a hot start and tried to keep the pressure up on North. I stressed to the girls between games that we needed to keep the energy level high and boy, did they.
“The third set we started hot and got up quite a bit, but had a let down towards the end of the game,” he added. “Still the girls rallied and finished the game.”
